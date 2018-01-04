Important Insights about Bad Credit Score

There is no miracle involved in credit score change. You can’t expect it to happen overnight. It’s a long and tiring process that demands dedication and resilience. You need to develop the stomach to make some big changes; otherwise, you won’t make any progress.

Speaking of which, following we are discussing the important facts you need to embrace if you want to make your credit positive again.

Different Components that Make Your Credit Score

You have to learn the five important things that affect your credit score before you make any more. Following are the important elements that evaluate your credit score:

Payment History: You have to pay your bills on time to make yourself look good. This constructs 35% of your credit score.

Money Owed: You need to reduce the amount of money you owe as it makes 30% of your credit score

New Credit: Every time you sign for new credit, or loan, your credit score lowers for some time, it affects 10% of your whole score.

Type of Credit: The type of credit you use also have adverse effects on your overall credit score. It constructs 10% of your credit.

Credit History: It makes 15% of your credit score, and yes the length your credit history is also important. A long history of open credit will help you, so don’t close your old credit card.

Track Your Progress

Once you abandon your bad habits and start to improve your credit score, you have to keep a close eye on your progress. There are many ways to obtain a free report and keep track of your improvement. Many credit card companies offer a free monthly credit score.

So, if you haven’t signed for a free score, retract your mistake and join a free of cost monitoring site. Just make sure there are no hidden charges.

Be Patient

Fixing your credit is a long process. Even hiring the best credit repair companies to do this job will take some time. So you have to be patient as improving your credit is not a quick fix.

Moreover, if you want to maintain a positive credit, then you need to change yourself. You need to pay your bills on time and avoid applying for new credit. It won’t do you any good. Wait till you have cleared the previous amount, and your credit score is positive.

Don’t Use Credit Card Much

Once you have made your payments, you need to change the way you use credit cards to make a difference. Credit card usage has adverse effects on your score, so you need to be wise about it.

Occasional balance is nothing to worry about. But if you use your credit without balance, it won’t help your case. So practice self-control!

Take Caution

You also need to be beware of credit fix companies as they make impossible claims to make you fall for them. Once you have signed up the deed, it will be too late to realize you have only made things worse. So before you take any life-changing steps