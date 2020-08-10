It’s natural to feel a buzz of excitement when you walk into your new home for the first time. However, you might struggle to feel relaxed in the space for a few weeks or months. A dull color scheme and limited personal touches might make you feel as if you’re living in someone else’s home.

If you would like to put your own stamp on your address as soon as possible, read these top tips on how to make your new house feel homely.

Layer Lighting

The wrong lighting can make your home feel cold and uninviting. Rather than living in a clinical environment that makes you long for your old address, layer lighting throughout your property for a welcoming vibe.

For example, avoid switching on harsh fluorescent ceiling lights that can sometimes cause migraines. Instead, create a cozy environment by adding a mix of the best lighting, such as warming white CFL lightbulbs, string lights, table lamps, and candles.

Find Your Dream Sofa

The living room is one of the most used rooms within the home. If you want to instantly feel relaxed and at ease in your new property, you must find your dream sofa. Rather than picking the first model you see online, do your homework when you look for an online sofa retailer. By reading reviews and comparing retailers against one another, you could find a homely, stylish sofa you will enjoy for many years to come at your new address.

Pep Up Your Property with Plants

If you have yet to paint or wallpaper your home, it might appear a little on the boring side. Houseplants have the power to brighten up the darkest or dullest space. What’s more, they can help purify the air in a room and remove unwanted toxins, which can help create a healthier environment. They are ideal options for a homeowner who wants to live in their property for a few weeks or months before decorating to get a feel for their space.

Create Warmth With a Cozy Rug

If your new home is on the cold side, it might help to add a little warmth to your interior. While cushion and drapes can add texture into a living room, a cozy rug will ooze warmth and comfort to any space. Plus, it could tie in colors from your sofa, wallpaper, and accessories, which can make your new house feel like your dream home. However, it is important to pick a rug to match the size of your room. Ideally, it should fit at least halfway under your sofa and living room furniture.

Choose Calming Colors

The colors you choose for your home can impact your mood. While red might be your favorite color, it could make you feel angry when you step inside a red-colored room. To lift your mood and support your mental health, choose a calming color scheme for every room in your new property.

Hues you would naturally find outdoors can be a great place to start, so consider:

Greens

Blues

Neutrals

Pinks

Avoid colors that are the opposite of relaxing, such as neons and dark shades, which could make you feel tense.