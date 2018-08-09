How to Make Your Home Greener

More and more people are becoming conscious of the environment. When you make your home more eco-friendly, you will save money and contribute towards making the environment more sustainable. Here are some ways of making your home more environmentally friendly:

Install a Meter

Your heater is probably the biggest energy consumers in your home. During the colder months, it would be tempting to leave your heater on for longer than necessary. When you do that, it results in high electricity bills and energy wastage. To combat this behavior, you should install a smart meter to monitor your use of energy.

With a smart meter, you can turn on the heater at different times of the day. For instance, you can turn it on a few minutes before you walk into the house. If you want to lower your energy bill and carbon footprint, you need to install a smart meter in your home. You should visit websites such as EZ Heat Zone to learn more about heating up your home in an eco-friendly manner.

Install Solar Panels

A solar panel is essential in an eco-friendly home because it provides clean electricity. Moreover, it can produce more than enough electricity thus allowing you to sell some to the grid. A solar panel is a long-term investment and it could take up to twenty years to break even, so you should consider your options carefully.

Insulate

To ensure that you use as little energy as possible, you need to insulate your home. You need to invest in good insulation to save energy. When you insulate your home, it will be able to retain more heat, which means that you will use less energy to keep it warm. You need to insulate several places in your house, including the roof and walls. If none of your windows is double-glazed, you should consider double-glazing them all.

Use Natural Cleaning Products

Using dangerous chemicals to clean your home is bad for your house and the environment. When you wash away these chemicals, you will simply be putting them back into the supply of water. This means that the water will require extra purification to become safe to use.

In most cases, you really do not need to use cleaning products with dangerous chemicals. You can use natural products such as bicarbonate of soda, vinegar, and citric acid to clean your home. These products can clean your home just as well as the artificial ones and they are safe for the environment.

Buy Recycled

Whenever you can, it is a good idea to try to purchase recycled products. This includes anything from your kitchen roll to toilet tissue. Whenever you buy recycled, you are helping the environment because recycled products are greener.

Cook Intelligently

When you are smarter in the kitchen, your home will be more environmentally friendly. Most people do not know this or choose to ignore it, but leaving the oven door open while cooking is a big waste of energy. Even if you leave the door open for only a short time, it will take a lot of energy to heat the oven up again.

Create Your Own Compost

Instead of wasting your leftover food and kitchen scraps, you should consider turning them into compost. You simply need to put a compost bin in your garden then fill it with kitchen waste, which you can later use as manure for your garden and lawn.

Conclusion

You can use the above tips to make your home more environmentally friendly. If you cannot afford a solar panel, you should try the less expensive ways of making your home greener.