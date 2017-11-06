In the world where Justin Bieber and Snooki write books, one may think, why not doing the same? And Paris Hilton has written two already! Maybe you start getting an impression that everybody could do this if these three celebs managed it? Well, why not. Actually, every person could write a good text. Just make sure you get well-prepared and know these basic rules of quality writing. And especially if you’re a student, you have to be aware of the following writing laws.

Knowing how to handle the basics of quality writing is a complicated and difficult process to learn. Nevertheless, there are certain rules that allow us to successfully develop certain texts. One of them is the critical essay, much used in the university scope. So, in this article, we explain to you how to write a critical essay. This way you will learn your basic components and writing it will not be any problem for you.

The parts of the critical test

All the critical text presents a classic structure, divided into three parts. The same was exposed for centuries by Aristotle in his work Poetics and has hardly undergone changes. These text divisions are:

Introduction; Development; Conclusion.

Critical test introduction

In this part, it is important that you capture the attention of the reader without leaving aside the purpose of the text: to present hypotheses around the subject on which will develop the critical content. For this, you can start by using an episode, a flashy phrase or a relevant data.

In the same way, it is very important that in this part of the text you specify your ideas because it is a very limited space. In fact, the idea is to occupy about 20% of the total text.

In addition, in the introduction should clearly propose the hypothesis of his work, transmitting to the reader what is his point of view and the aspects that will develop next. In other words: the main ideas that will be exposed in development.

Development of the critical test

This is the most extensive part of the critical essay. It can easily occupy 60% of the total text, so it should be organized internally with a dose of consistency. For this, it is best to go paragraph by paragraph, explaining in each of them the main ideas announced in the introduction. This task is complicated because it requires an important synthesis capability. So try to illustrate ideas with examples, expert phrases that validate your critical argument; try to anticipate the possible responses generated by the reader.

Note: Asking for help

Conclusion of the critical test

This part of the critical essay is the recapitulation of the aspects to which he came through the development of the ideas he proposed. In short, it is a question of including those aspects that it wishes to convey to the reader, fulfilling a very important function in the critical essay.

Likewise, the conclusions should be short, so as not to occupy (preferably) a space of more than 20% of the total text, so it is necessary to finalize very well and use the most appropriate words for each synthesized proposal.

We really hope, these tips will help you write a quality text, no matter if it’s a university essay or a soon-to-be best-seller book!