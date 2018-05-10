How To Clean Your House To Reduce Allergies

As you already know, your home is full of dust mites and debris. These minor things are not always visible, but they can undoubtedly cause you serious problems in the long run. In fact, they can turn your life upside down and inflame your allergies. If you do not clean your home properly, this problem is going to spiral out of control. The good news is that you can decrease the number of allergens in your home fairly easily. You’ll learn how to do just that below.

Hard Floors

A lot of homes have hardwood floors or vinyl. These floors are great because they can last a lifetime. Unfortunately, they’re going to collect a lot of dust. Using an ordinary broom isn’t going to cut it. To get rid of the dust, you’re going to need to use a damp mop. It is a good idea to mop the floors in this manner at least once or twice a day. This will make a big difference. If you want to be lazy, you can think about investing in the Eufy RoboVac. This innovative product will take care of the problem for you.

Vacuuming

Vacuuming can really be a double-edged sword. Vacuuming is a must for getting rid of the dirt in carpets, but the wrong vacuum is going to throw dust around your home. With this in mind, you need to choose the right vacuum for the job. Choose one with a micro-filter bag. Or, make sure that it has a HEPA filter. Be sure to vacuum all aspects of your home, including your carpet, pillows, and furniture.

Cleaning Rugs And Pillows

Believe it or not, a lot of consumers completely ignore their rugs and pillows. This is something that you need to avoid at all costs. If you’re not cleaning your rugs and pillows, you’re going to experience intense allergy problems at some point or another. With this in mind, you should take the rugs and pillows outside. Give them a good beating to get rid of the dust and debris.

The HVAC Filter And Vents

Another thing that you’re going to want to do is changing your HVAC filter. When doing so, you should switch to a HEPA air filter. This will keep your home for cleaner than you could ever imagine. At the same time, you should remember to change the filters at least every two or three months. They can get dirty very quickly, so keep an eye on them. Also, make sure that you clean the vents regularly. If you do not, the HVAC system is going to blow a lot of dust into your home.

Creating The Right Environment

Finally, you should do your best to create the right environment for your home. By creating the right environment, you will be able to prevent dust mites and mold spores from developing. Try to keep your home at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit or colder. Also, be sure that the humidity is low. This combination will prevent dust mites from developing in the first place.