Many UK homeowners enjoy the look of block paving. Drive through any neighbourhood, and you are sure to see block paved driveways, patios, and paths. This material looks better than tarmac, and you can buy it in a variety of colours and sizes. If you want to update the appeal of your home, you may consider this material, but how much does block paving cost?

The Average Price for Block Paving Materials

With so many different varieties of block paving available, it should come as no surprise that the cost varies greatly. Clay, concrete, and natural stone are the most common type of bricks used in paving projects.

Concrete is the most affordable option. If you want to keep your block paving cost, this may be the material for you. On average, concrete is £20-£6- per square meter. A medium-sized drive will cost about £1,400-£4,200.

Natural stone blocks are a bit on the pricier side. It is typical to purchase a natural stone for about £50-£105 per square meter. You can have a 2-3 car drive for between £3,500 and £7,850.

Those who want something a bit more luxurious often choose clay blocks, but this material will also increase your budget. The lower quality clay blocks cost about £70 per square meter, while more expensive options top out at about £100 per square meter. A medium clay drive runs about £4,900-£7,000.

The Cost of Labour

Once you select the blocks you prefer, you need to hire a trader to lay them for you. It would be best if you did not attempt this job on your own. However, if you have extensive DIY knowledge, you may be able to save on labour.

Most traders charge about £100-£200 per day for labour. If you hire a team of tradesmen, the extra help will get factored into the total price. Costs will increase if you have a rather large drive or desire an intricate pattern. Edging, steps, drainage, and even utility holes will also increase the cost considerably.

Waste Removal Cost

Before you lay block paving, you’ll need to remove your existing driveway. Unlike tarmac, you cannot overlay block paving. These decorative pavers need to settle into the ground, and ensuring each block is the same height is also essential.

Since you will have a lot of waste to remove, it is in your best interest to hire a skip bin. Depending on how many yards you need, you’ll need to budget £65-£170 for a skip. However, if you’re contracting a driveway specialist, they may include waste removal in your quote. Always ask beforehand for clarification.

The Breakdown

Most of your block paving cost goes towards labour. Expect to allocate 70 per cent of the budget to hire a tradesperson. Materials make up a solid quarter of the cost, and waste removal makes up the remaining 5 per cent. The size of your drive will directly affect the price. It takes about 4-5 days to complete a small driveway, 5-6 days for a medium one, and 7-8 days if you have a large drive.

Although you may want to keep your budget at a minimum, it’s not always wise to cut corners. While concrete is highly affordable, it is the most susceptible to damage. Clay and natural stone are both long-lasting and beautiful. Block paving your driveway is perhaps the quickest way to update the exterior of your home.