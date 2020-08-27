Different Types of Rugs you Should Consider When Changing Things up in Your House

While selecting the perfect rug, there are many factors to consider. One of the factors in the material. It has a direct and strong impact on the rug’s feel, function, and durability. So, before considering the style of your area rug, familiarize yourself with the different available rug materials.





Here are some of the common rug materials to choose from. These are both natural fiber and synthetic fiber options on this list.

1. Wool rug

Wool is a natural fiber that is hand-knotted, hand-tufted, or traditionally hand-woven. Wool holds color beautifully and can be cleaned up easily, even when spills occur more often. The best thing here is that you can get Moroccan rugs like Beni Ourain that is made of pure wool and feels really good.

With a wool rug, you have to keep one thing in mind, and that is, you should regularly vacuum it in the first few months.

2. Jute rug

If you are looking for a rug with durability in mind, jute rugs are a good option to consider. The construction of jute rugs allows an individual to play with textures and weaves to satisfy their own need. This is the best available option for you if you have a wool allergy.

Before buying jute or even a bamboo rug, you need to make sure that it is approved for exposure to specific elements.

3. Nylon rug

Nylon is a synthetic rug that can resist dirt and crumbs for a long period of time. It is a really strong and durable fiber that can stand up to the heavy traffic you may have at your beautiful home or any other place.

While it has its advantages from where you need to keep in mind that since nylon is acid dyed, you may experience fading and related long term issues in the future.

4. Polyester rug

Polyester is one of the most interesting options on this list because it is inexpensive and quite popular among producers. It may have its disadvantages like bleaching and other wear and tear, but if you’re short on budget and you want rugs in bulk, polyester is one of the best ones.

An important and considerable point to note here is that polyester is not oil resistant, and if you have this complaint, it is better to look out for other rug materials.

Apart from this, there are other options like cotton rugs and Silk rugs as well. However, they are not really in huge demand as individuals’ preferences have changed over the last decades, and people are not looking out for something that can be stained very easily.