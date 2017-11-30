Christmas Cookies Decoration Ideas

Do you know anyone who has never baked Christmas cookies? It seems that gingerbread-house cookies or Christmas decorated cookies are a tradition in almost every family, no matter if there are kids or if you trust in God! We like it when our homes look festive in December no matter what religion! And to get this feeling, you don’t need to spend a fortune! Just take care of the ingredients, go to the kitchen with your whole family and get creative!

So, get inspired by these gingerbread houses and cookies decorated for Christmas!

You may use candies, M&Ms, gummy bears or nuts – whatever you or your kids want!

1 of 11

Below are some great ideas for decorating gingerbread houses:

1 of 9

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!