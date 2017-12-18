Advantages of Electronic Cigarettes Over Tobacco Products

Despite all the awareness campaigns about the dangers of cigarettes, an overwhelming majority of people still smoke. According to medical reports, cigarettes claim 1 in 5 lives among active smokers and have been linked as an underlying cause to almost all known forms of cancer.

The only conclusion to make out of this statistics is, that the addiction, and not choice, is what drives people to continue engaging in such a self-destructive habit.

And smokers are not the only people affected, of course. We have all heard that second hand smoke can be even more detrimental than smoking itself, and it’s really unfair to those who happen to experience it against their desire.

Where E-cigarettes Come Into Play

Since traditional attempts at curbing the nicotine addiction such as gums, patches and the like have failed to provide results, it is only natural to ask what successful alternative to tobacco would change the current state of affairs. And this is where electronic cigarettes spring to mind.

Even though vaping devices are still the topic of much debate as to their safety and effectiveness in replacing traditional cigarettes, they possess a few incredible benefits over the latter, which are difficult to argue or dismiss.

E-cigarettes As Addiction-breaking Tool

Fighting nicotine addiction has proven to be really difficult, and success stories are few. Even fewer are those who have managed to steer clear of cigarettes once they stop smoking. The reason for this is the so-called Nicotine withdrawal, which is so strong that the people who experience it are at a great danger of relapsing. E-cigarettes can come to the rescue in alleviating withdrawal symptoms by providing a “fix”. They basically help by satisfying the physical craving for nicotine, which is at the basis of the addiction.

Active smokers usually switch to e-cigarettes with the highest possible nicotine content in order to avoid a drop in consumption which might be interpreted by the body as stopping. From then onwards they go on to gradually diminish the dose over time until their bodies readjust to not needing nicotine in order to function. The process simply consists of buying a less strong e-liquid every time until quitting nicotine consumption is no longer an issue and the person considers themselves free of the addiction.

The Freedom to Vape Anywhere

You can vape absolutely anywhere – from offices to parks, theatres, restaurants or shopping malls. Unlike regular cigarettes, there is no restriction with vaping devices. You don’t need to go to a particular area or hide and lock up somewhere in order to vape.

Also, you are not causing inconvenience to others, particularly non-smokers, and the lack of irritating, harmful and off-putting smells means there will be no complaints or sanctions associated.

People Can’t Tell if You Vape or Not

A lot of people keep their habit a secret because they don’t feel comfortable letting family, friends, and coworkers know that they smoke. Unlike the heavy, irritating smell and telltale breath that gives smokers away, there is nothing left after vaping to suggest it even took place.

Vaping is thus not only more discreet, but personal interaction is also improved, as people are not put off by the offensive smell of cigarettes.

A Less Deadly Pastime

Smoking is a pleasurable way to pass the time, but quite a lethal one as well. E-cigarettes give a different type of pleasure to the vaper. Their e-liquid comes in different flavours, such as vanilla, cherry, strawberry, you name it. These aromas provide an intense experience coupled with a clear conscience, because the person is aware they are not involving in an unhealthy activity.

You just need to choose the proper vaping device for you and an e-liquid with the most appealing flavouring to tickle your senses. The vapor leaves behind a pleasant feeling and the refreshing aroma of fruit, sweets or flowers. Unlike the obtrusive lingering and offensive smell of burnt tobacco which remains after smoking.

A Not-so-expensive Variety

There is really a great variety of electronic cigarettes to match every taste and style. If you are undecided as to which way to go, you can check out an electronic cigarette guide to help you decide on a vaping device. Some look like pens, pipes or phones, while others mimic the shape, colour, and size of regular cigarettes.

You can also vape on a budget. Believe it or not, regular cigarettes cost twice as much on a monthly basis. You could buy a starter set for the price range of $20 to $40, whereas you might be smoking a $5 –$7 pack of cigarettes daily.

Friends of the Environment

Cigarettes often cause a fire. When a burning cigarette gets in contact with flammable substances, tragedies often occur. They lead to a loss of property, possessions, and all too often, human life as well.

With e-cigarettes, there is no fire involved, so the danger of such a scenario is practically eliminated. They are also rechargeable devices, which greatly reduces environmental waste and pollution. Even though they are mainly used with the idea of a quick start on the path to quitting smoking, they prove to be a much more viable and socially acceptable alternative to the traditional forms of tobacco for a general, long-term use as well.

The additional bonus of providing easy relief of nicotine withdrawal symptoms is amazing and the pro-vaping decision seems a no-brainer. Why inflict upon oneself the carcinogenic influence of hundreds of lethal chemicals, produced by burning an expensive product, which pollutes the environment and gets its consumer on the wrong side of people, when there is an affordable, safe and enjoyable alternative to go for instead? Exactly.