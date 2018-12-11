8 Ways to Save On Heating Bills and Stay Warm This Winter

When the weather gets cold, the first thing you want to do is turn up the heat in your home. Even though this is sure to warm you up quickly, relying too much on central heat can cost you quite a bit in energy bills. Instead, it’s best to look for other ways to reduce your energy usage during the cold months.

Close doors and draw curtains

Much of the heat in a home is lost through windows and doors. Glass is not very well insulated, so energy quickly escapes. This can be avoided by always closing all doors and windows when not in use. Add heavy, opaque curtains and keep them drawn.

Dress for the occasion

Winter is not the time to be showing skin. Even when you’re indoors, keep toasty by wearing thick sweaters and woolly socks. It’s even fun to snuggle with someone you love under a warm, fluffy blanket.

Block draughts

Look for places where cold air may be entering. If you notice light around a door, you should add insulation. Weather-stripping is the perfect way to block frigid air from getting inside. You can even place tightly rolled towels at the base of a door or window prevent an unwanted draught.

Chimneys are also another common entryway for cold draughts. If you’re not planning on using your chimney, keep it closed or block it off with chimney balloons.

Add more insulation

Hot air rises, which is the main reason you should make sure your attic is properly insulated. An improperly insulated attic may be the reason it’s so difficult to keep your home warm. Adding floor and wall insulation can help you save a lot of money during a particularly cold winter.

Lower the temperature

While it may be tempting to keep your home as warm as possible, it will cost you dearly. Instead, lower the temperature by one or two degrees. Keep it even cooler when no one is home. Install timers to automatically adjust the temperature at different points throughout the day.

Consider furniture placement

Place furniture where it will get the most heat, without blocking the radiator. While it may be tempting to place your sofa right next to the radiator, doing so will cause the furniture to absorb all of the heat, and your room will actually become colder.

Keep your fridge stocked

An empty fridge uses more energy than a well-stocked one. This is a huge energy waster. Keep your fridge fully stocked at all times. Not only will you save money, but you’ll also always have something available to eat!

Conscientious cooking

After you’re done cooking a big meal in the oven, keep the oven door open while it’s cooling down. This extra heat will provide much-needed warmth to other areas of your home, and it won’t cost you any extra money.

You should also consider cooking several meals at once in the oven. Place a different dish on each shelf to save energy. When cooking in pots, always use the proper cooker ring. A small pot should only sit on a small ring. Cooking a tiny quantity of food on a large ring is a big waste of energy.

If you’re concerned about rising energy bills this winter, consider making a few, simple changes around your home. You’ll be surprised by how much money you can save on heating by simply paying attention to other ways to conserve energy.