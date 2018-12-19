7 Different Traditions of Celebrating the Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s day is celebrated as an occasion when lovers express their love for each other in various ways. On this special day, people plan unique ways to surprise their partners such as by buying gifts for them, by taking them for a romantic dinner, and so on. The day of love is celebrated all over the world, but the traditions are little different. Somewhere it is celebrated by exchanging gifts, chocolates, flowers, whereas somewhere it is celebrated as a holiday. In some countries, Valentine’s day also provides an opportunity for the lovers to get married officially. So, here you can see how the different countries celebrate the day of love according to their tradition and belief.

Argentina

Argentinians celebrate the week of love in July, which is called the “sweetness week”. Between the 13th and 20th of July, lovers exchange kisses, chocolates, and other sweets.

France

The first Valentine’s day card was originated in France when Charles, the Duke of Orleans sent love letters to his wife during his imprisonment in the Tower of London in 1415. In France, the places, yards, trees, homes, etc. get decorated with love cards, roses, proposals for marriage flake, and so forth.

South Korea

In South Korea, Valentine’s day is one of the most popular holidays for young couples. They celebrate the day of love on the 14th of every month from February to April. The women start giving gifts to their men from 14th February. After that, on 14th March which is known as White day, men shower their sweethearts with lots of gifts. Whereas, on 14th April, the people who remain single mourn their solitary by eating black noodles.

Philippines

In the Philippines, thousands of couples share a wedding day on 14th February. Valentine’s day is the time when lots of young couples get married in an event that is sponsored by the government. This mass wedding ceremony has gained huge popularity in the world.

South Africa

The couples in South Africa celebrate the day of love on the 14th of February with chocolates, flowers, and having candlelight dinners in romantic places with their loved ones. The young girls also pin the name of their lovers on their sleeves.

Brazil

The Brazilians celebrate the lover’s day on 12th June with their loved ones. They also buy Valentine gifts for him or her on this auspicious occasion. And they also go for dinner with their friends and relatives. On this day, the single women perform rituals hoping that Saint Anthony will bring them an ideal husband. Apart from these, they celebrate the day of love to honor the patron Saint of marriage, which is also known as Saint Anthony’s day.

Italy

In Italy, Valentine’s day is celebrated as the Spring festival. The young people gather in a garden and enjoy the poetry reading and music. They also exchange gifts such as chocolates, flowers, cards, etc. In addition, there is a tradition that the young and unmarried girls wake up before dawn to spot their future husband. As they believe that the first man, a woman sees on Valentine’s day will be the man she would marry within a year.

Thus, Valentine’s day is celebrated globally in many different ways which give all of you something to enjoy and to express your love to your special someone traditionally.