6 Creative Ways to Make Your Small Home Mesmerizing

Decorating a home might seem tricky, especially when you’re working with limited square footage. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t make it look chic and stylish! With some simple interior design tricks, you too can turn your small home into a comfy oasis that looks absolutely stunning – read on to learn how.

Add mirrors to give your room a grander feel

Mirrors are such a versatile decorating tool that is often used by interior designers, and for good reason, too. They are a quick and easy way to add a touch of glamour to your living space, especially if you choose mirrors with metallic-hued frames. Mirrors are often praised for their ability to create the illusion of spaciousness, and they’re sure to give any room a grander feel. By reflecting the light, they visually expand your room and add depth to your living space. Mirrors work exceptionally well when combined with either natural or artificial light – place them strategically throughout your home for a greater sense of openness.

Update your windows with stylish blinds

Deciding what to use to cover your windows is an important part of designing a small home. Although curtains might seem like a perfect solution for some, homeowners who look for practicality, as well as aesthetics, deem quality roller blinds a more fitting choice for their small homes. Curtains can make the room feel smaller due to their bulkier design, and they require much more maintenance, especially if you have small children or pets. In contrast, installing roller blinds is a space-efficient way of covering your windows, which doesn’t require any maintenance at all. What’s more, with a wide range of colors and patterns to choose from, roller blinds will certainly fit in with any home decor style.

Pay attention to the proportions and float your furniture

Scale and proportion are two major factors to consider when designing a small home. When shopping for furniture, pay attention to the scale of your rooms – large, bulky furnishings that take too much space will make your room feel tiny in comparison. Avoid adhering your furniture to the walls, too. Instead, opt for smaller, streamlined pieces and place them a few inches away from your walls to visually expand your living space. Design the layout of your living space by floating your furniture – not only will this allow for better traffic flow, but it’ll also create a feeling of airiness and roominess.

Choose area rugs that work best for your living space

When it comes to choosing the perfect area rug for your small home, there are several things you need to keep in mind. First, the color of your area rugs plays a big role in how our eyes perceive space – it’s better to stick with neutral colors and simple patterns. Coordinate the color of your rugs with the color scheme in your room and don’t worry if they’re not in the exact same shade – just pick similar hues and you’re good to go. Another useful tip when it comes to selecting the perfect area rug is to pay attention to its dimensions. Size matters, and that is why you need to make sure that your area rug is big enough to fit under all major furniture pieces in your room.

Consider using neutral tones in your home

Using a neutral color scheme in your small home is a sure way to elevate the look of your living space and make it feel more luxurious. Neutrals are also a great way to provide your home with a sense of balance and bring in an air of sophistication. White is the most popular color choice for small homes, and there is a good reason for that. Its reflective qualities will make any room feel bright and airy, and pairing it up with warmer elements such as wood or wool will help create a cozy and welcoming vibe in your home.

Add pops of color to spruce it up

Colors can make any room come to life, and bright, vivid shades will add visual interest to your living space. Choose a simple color palette and sprinkle the colors strategically throughout your room – place a vase of luscious, vivacious flowers in bloom on your coffee table, add a couple of fluffy throw pillows and hang some interesting artwork to spruce up your home and give it a fresh, new look. Bright and bold colors will divert attention from the small square footage of your home and make it look warm and inviting.

A little bit of creativity goes a long way in decorating small homes. Use these tips to make your home look mesmerizing and turn it into a place you’ll enjoy spending time in.