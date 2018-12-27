5 Vital Home Maintenance Tasks You Should Routinely Do

The average adult has a busy daily schedule. If it’s not the pressures of a hectic work environment, it’s the struggle to make sure you are raising your kids right. It’s therefore not surprising that despite the best of intentions, routine home maintenance tasks can go unattended for months and even years.

Yet, part of the reason for this is the inability to identify the most important tasks. If the maintenance work appears overwhelming, procrastination is a convenient escape. The following is a look at the basic elements of a home maintenance regimen.

Air Filters, Ducts and Vents

Change your HVAC system’s air filter at regular intervals. A dirty filter inflates your electricity bill and contaminates indoor air. The frequency of changing filters depends on several factors. For example, where you live, what the climate is like, the number of people living in the house if you have pets, if anyone has respiratory allergies etc.

Ergo, if you live alone, you could probably get away with changing the air filter every quarter. But for someone with a pollen allergy or has kids under 10, a monthly replacement would be more prudent. But changing the air filter alone won’t achieve the desired result if you do not keep the ducts and vents of your HVAC clean too. Cleaning the ducts isn’t something the average homeowner can do on their own so consider hiring a HVAC professional for that.

Refrigerator Coils

Fridge coils help condense and cool the refrigerant. Over time, the coils can accumulate dirt, dust, and grime especially if the coils are located near the bottom of the refrigerator. Coils covered in the dirt will not function as efficiently as they should. They’ll have to work much harder to deliver the cooling and condensation required. This is bad news for your energy bills.

So every 6 to 12 months, you can use a vacuum to dust off and clean the refrigerator coils. It’s an easy and straightforward process but will substantially lower your spending and extend the fridge’s lifespan.

Windows

Many of us devote so much time and thought to keeping the inside of our homes clean that we forget that outside-facing surfaces such as the windows need some loving too. Your windows are where natural light finds its way into your house. It’s, therefore, more than worth it to put in some extra effort to clean them.

Once again, how regularly you clean your windows is a factor of your environment. Every 2 months should work in most places but some people will find that even 6 months will do.

Gutters and Drains

Your roof gutters will only do their job well if they are cleared of debris. Branches, leaves, pinecones, fruits, stones and other unwanted objects will find their way to your gutters and drains over time.

A failure to regularly remove such debris not only means your gutters won’t capture and discharge water well but you also run the risk of such objects getting carried further along your drainage system thus leaving your home at risk of flooding. You should clear your gutters and unblock a drain every 2-3 months.

Underneath Large Furniture and Appliances

This is probably the place people forget the most. Yet, the floor beneath your large appliances and furniture can hide plenty of dirt and dust even though the rest of the house looks clean and tidy. Such dust can be especially problematic if you have people in your home who have allergies or respiratory problems.

If the furniture or appliance is difficult to move, you can schedule cleaning the floor below the object once or twice a year. You don’t want to bother family and friends too often by asking them to help move an item every few weeks.

Home maintenance is all about planning and prioritization. If you can cover the above core areas, you’ll be halfway there to having a clean, safe and healthy living environment.