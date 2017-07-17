4 Ways Your Home Could Be Helping You Age More Gracefully

Beauty tips often point to the latest processes and products at the drug store and salon to help you fight wrinkles and keep you looking your finest. Beauty should start in your own home first, but problems in your own household may be impacting your health and, consequently, your appearance. Make sure your home is helping you age more gracefully in the following four ways.

Improved Indoor Air Quality

The indoor air quality (IAQ) in your home can be more polluted than the outdoors. Dust, pollen, pet dander, and other contaminants in the air can irritate skin, exacerbate allergies, and cause any number of respiratory symptoms that can keep you looking and feeling under the weather, even on the most beautiful day. Proper maintenance of your HVAC system and good home cleaning strategies can help increase your indoor air quality so that you can look and feel great.

Sleepless Nights Eliminated

Your sleep quality is just as, if not more important, than quantity of hours of rest you receive. Any number of factors can lead to a poor night’s sleep, which can affect your physical and mental health as well as your appearance.

Poor indoor air quality can affect your breathing during the night just as much as sleeping on the wrong type of pillow. A pillow that is too firm can increase your skin’s compression during the night, a condition which can lead to wrinkles. A softer pillow combined with an anti-aging pillowcase could help keep those wrinkles at bay.

Hard Water Corrected

Does your hair feel limp or have a straw-like texture? Do your clothes feel dingy and rough? Are you facing acne breakouts or eczema flareups more often than usual? Hard water could be the problem.

Hard water has dissolved minerals such as calcium, iron, and magnesium, a combination which prevents water from forming a solution with soap. Instead, you get a scummy residue that can irritate sensitive skin, make your clothes and washing machine wear out faster, and leave your hair looking dull.

Water conditioning can help you correct this problem. A water softener will filter out minerals at the source, while reverse osmosis systems can eliminate contaminants.

Smoking Banished From Your Living Spaces

Smoking harms more than your lungs alone. Smoking can affect your health in many other ways and it can also affect your appearance, staining skin and teeth an unsightly yellow. Nicotine withdrawal can occur during bedtime, making for sleepless nights that we already know will do your skin and mental health no favors.

The simplest solution is for you or your housemates to quit smoking, but kicking the habit isn’t always easy. At the very least, make sure smokers stay outside and regularly change your HVAC system air filters to help screen some of the harmful cigarette smoke.

Don’t let your home sabotage your beauty. Identify some of the problem areas in your home, such as poor indoor air quality, that keeps you from looking your best and aging more gracefully.