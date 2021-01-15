4 Simple Ways to Look and Feel Like Your Best Self

It’s very important to maintain a self-care routine so you feel happy and healthy and look it, too. However, sometimes, we feel too depressed and lack the motivation to take good care of ourselves. Other times, our lives might be really busy and stressful, causing our self-care routine to slide. Even on our worst days, though, it is still essential to meet our physical and psychological needs. And so, today we are going to be talking you through some easy ways to ensure you still look and feel like your best self, even when life is especially challenging. Read on to find out what they are.

1. Regular Showers

Showers are essential for our personal hygiene, but sometimes people who lack motivation or feel stressed forget to have them. As such, we want to remind everyone of the importance of having regular showers. Taking a time-out to clean yourself can be a huge stress-buster, too. There is something about a hot steamy shower that just clears the head, making you feel refreshed in both a physical and psychological sense.

2. Cleaning Your Teeth

People suffering from stress, anxiety, or depression can sometimes allow their oral hygiene to slide. For example, rather than brushing their teeth at night, they will simply collapse into bed, exhausted. However, cleaning your teeth is essential. Otherwise, you could develop gum disease and tooth cavities, which cause bad breath and don’t look very nice, either. So, you need to keep on top of your oral hygiene. Remember to visit the dentist at least twice a year, too. This dentist in Langley works evenings and weekends, to accommodate those with hectic lifestyles.

3. Getting Some Sleep

Beauty sleep is a real thing. People do look healthier when they have had plenty of rest. This is also known to improve mood and motivation, which is essential for those struggling with feelings of stress and depression. However, most people still decide to sleep later than they should, which is hugely detrimental to their mental and physical health. If you really want to look and feel like your best self, then you need to go to bed on time. Ensure you get at least eight hours every night. For the best results, sleep and wake up at the same times each night.

4. Diet and Exercise

Eating a balanced diet is known to improve mood and promote good health. Meanwhile, exercising at least three times a week can be hugely beneficial for the body and mind. It encourages blood flow through your brain, making you more focused, whilst also releasing endorphins. With a busy lifestyle, it can be all too easy to choose fast-food options for convenience’s sake. However, this will actually lower your energy levels. Instead, we suggest making meals which are easy but healthy. Snacking on fruit or veg is also a great idea.

These are some easy ways to look and feel like your best self. Though these pieces of advice might seem simple, they are difficult to consistently implement. It’s essential that you do, though – especially when feeling stressed or depressed.