3 Ways to Shop Savvy

Shopping. For some, the word itself evokes images of long queues and indecision, while others relish the activity. Very often, it depends on the type of shop you’re doing; it’s usually far more exciting to buy clothes than it is food, for example. Whether you love or loathe it, you’ll likely want to save money when you shop.

With this in mind, we’ve put together a list of three simple ways to become a savvy spender.

Work out a realistic budget

First things first, it’s rarely a good idea to shop without a spending plan. Head to a retailer without having checked your finances, and you could be in for a surprise when you next come to look at your bank balance. Worry not, though! It’s easy to create a realistic budget. You just need to weigh up your incomings against your bills before calculating how much you’ve got left. This is also a good opportunity to assess if you need financial help in meeting crucial costs, such as your food bill.

If you’ve got cash left over, you can then work out a realistic budget for your non-essentials. That way, you’ll be able to buy with complete peace of mind.

Plan every shop in advance

Budgeting isn’t the only thing you could do to improve your shop – why not write a good old-fashioned list? You don’t need to note the exact items you’re wanting to buy (you may not know what they are until you see them!). But if you go into the activity with an idea of what you’d like, you can research which retailers offer these products – and for what cost –ahead of your shop. By comparing retailers, you’ll be able to spot the best deals – and that’s before you’ve even opened your wallet! This approach is ideal for any type of shop, whether it’s in a supermarket, on the high street or online. Apply it, and you’ll be better able to stick to your budget.

Avoid shopping traps

Ever been attracted to a supermarket deal? Or have you found it tempting to buy a product just so you can get the next one for free? If an offer seems too good to be true, it’s usually because it is. Free delivery on your online order? As promising as it sounds, this perk tends to only be eligible for customers that spend over a certain amount, so you may have to exceed your budget to benefit. Likewise, head to your local supermarket, and you may very well see that the products displayed at eye level are pricey. Vital produce, on the other hand, tends to be located at the back of the supermarket. You may want to keep these small tricks in mind the next time you head to the shops, whether online or in person.