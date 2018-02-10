25 Tips to Live a Happy Life

You can read books on how to enrich your life and reach your life aims, but being happy is not so difficult if you follow these tips for a happy life:
- Do not regret money spent for pleasure.
- If you like somebody – tell them.
- Live today, because yesterday is gone, and tomorrow may never come.
- If something is not clear – ask.
- If you want to see somebody – invite.
- If you want something – ask for it.
- Never argue.
- If you want to be understood – explain.
- If you are guilty – just say it and do not look for excuses.
- Always remember that everyone has their own truth, and it often does not coincide with yours.
- Do not communicate with fools.
- The main thing in life is love, and everything else is trifling.
- Human problems are only in their heads.
- The world is not evil and not good.
- Try to take pleasure from each event in your life.
- Always remember that you will not have another life. Even if you believe you will – and what if you won’t?
- Do not be boring.
- Do not watch television.
- Remember that you do not own anything to anyone.
- Remember that no one owes you anything.
- Do not do politics, politics makes people embittered.
- Always rely only on yourself.
- Believe not the promises, but your own feelings.
- If you have a bad mood, think that when you die you will not have even this.
- Know that today is the best day of your life.