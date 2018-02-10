25 Tips to Live a Happy Life

You can read books on how to enrich your life and reach your life aims, but being happy is not so difficult if you follow these tips for a happy life:

Do not regret money spent for pleasure. If you like somebody – tell them. Live today, because yesterday is gone, and tomorrow may never come. If something is not clear – ask. If you want to see somebody – invite. If you want something – ask for it. Never argue. If you want to be understood – explain. If you are guilty – just say it and do not look for excuses. Always remember that everyone has their own truth, and it often does not coincide with yours. Do not communicate with fools. The main thing in life is love, and everything else is trifling. Human problems are only in their heads. The world is not evil and not good. Try to take pleasure from each event in your life. Always remember that you will not have another life. Even if you believe you will – and what if you won’t? Do not be boring. Do not watch television. Remember that you do not own anything to anyone. Remember that no one owes you anything. Do not do politics, politics makes people embittered. Always rely only on yourself. Believe not the promises, but your own feelings. If you have a bad mood, think that when you die you will not have even this. Know that today is the best day of your life.