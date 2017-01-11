14 Awesome Ways of Using a Microwave Oven

Today, almost every person has a microwave oven in the kitchen. It helps to heat food, defrost it or even quickly cook something tasty. But at the same time, few people know that this home appliance can be used for other purposes.

1. Get lemon and lime juice

You should put a lemon in the microwave oven and choose a high-power mode for about 20 seconds. After that, the lemon will get extremely juicy.

2. Dry herbs

Many people collect and dry herbs and spices. It turns out that if you put parsley (as well as any other herb) in the microwave oven for a few minutes, it will get remarkably dry.

3. Peel garlic

Take the garlic and put it in the microwave oven at full power for about 15 seconds. The garlic will be much easier to peel.

4. Soak stale bread

Yes, it is possible, indeed. You just need to wrap bread in a wet towel and put it in the microwave oven for 10 seconds. The procedure can be repeated until the bread is moistened as much as you want.

5. Make chips crispy

You must place chips on a towel, put them in a microwave oven and heat them a little. The towel will absorb the moisture, and chips will become crispy again.

6. Make a hot compress

This can be done easily. It is necessary to put a wet towel in the microwave oven for about 1 minute.

7. Peel fruits easily

Both peaches and tomatoes will be much easier to peel if you put them in the microwave oven for about 30 seconds. After that, you need to take them out and keep them on a plate for 2 minutes before peeling.

8. Remove stamps

All you need to do is drip a few drops of water on the stamp and put the envelope with it in the microwave for 20-30 seconds. The stamp will be removed immediately.

9. Peel onions



You just need to cut off onion ends and put the onions in the oven for about 30 seconds before you chop them. As result, there will be significantly fewer tears.

10. Make candied honey liquid again

It’s simple. You just need to remove the lid from a jar of honey, put the jar in the microwave oven, and heat it at half power for 2 minutes. Similarly, you can save old crystallized honey.

11. Make sandwiches fresh

If you have stale sandwiches after celebration, do not get desperate. It is necessary to just wrap them with a paper towel and place the sandwiches in the microwave oven.

12. Make the kitchen fragrant

If you want the kitchen to smell nice, your microwave oven will come in handy again. If you dry nuts, seeds and spices in the microwave oven for 15 seconds, the apartment will soon be filled with wonderful flavors.

13. Make an omelet in 3 minutes

Sometimes you need to cook breakfast in a couple of minutes. You can just whip eggs in a bowl with raw milk and cheese, add salt and pepper, place the bowl in the microwave for a minute and a half. The hint is to take the omelet out of the oven after 45 seconds and stir it well.

14. Make potato chips

Many people think that it is almost impossible to cook chips at home. In fact, there is just one thing that can be difficult – you need to slice potatoes very thin. Then you should lay out potato slices on a plate, put them in the microwave oven for 3 minutes, periodically turning them (when doing so, you need to reduce the power level of the oven each time).