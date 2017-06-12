SDJ-02: Climate Controlled Self Drying Jacket

Sometimes artwork determines the future development of engineering and technology. The cult “Back to the Future” trilogy led to the creation of self-lacing shoes, hoverboards, and flying cars. Falyon Wearable Tech has presented the second version of McFly’s famous red-and-gray jacket called SDJ-02, equipped with most of the features from the movie. It is an improved version of the SDJ-01 model released in 2015.
The jacket is equipped with three heating elements, one located on the back and two in the front pocket area. There is forced ventilation to improve air circulation (two intakes located at the bottom of the jacket on each side pump air into special ventilated inserts). The offline mode is supported by a battery with a capacity of 6000 mAh. It is supplied with USB and allows you to charge your mobile gadgets – there are sealed pocket for these.