How to Buy the Right Flowers

Buying flowers is a socially challenging experience. There are a lot of situations where you have to make sure that you pick the right flowers for your specific needs and purposes. However, with so many different options available, and no real obvious guidelines on how to do things, a lot of people struggle to get what they need.

So what we thought we would do to help you out is take a look at some of the different places you can buy flowers from, what flowers are going to be right for certain situations, and just a few general pointers in this area.

Looking at the Options

So let’s kick this off by taking a look at some of the different types of flowers that you can have. You’ve got a selection of different places to buy from, and they all have different varieties and have different connotations to them. For example, buying flowers from the local supermarket doesn’t always end as well as you think. There’s not much in the way of variety there. The generally accepted options are tried and tested ones because they offer the best chance of selling.

On the other hand, a florist is a good place to visit because they will have a selection of flowers for a variety of different occasions, and they can give you expert advice on what to pick. You’re much more likely to walk away with a specific solution rather than a general one.

Matching Flowers to Moments

Now, we move onto the more challenging part of buying flowers. Knowing how to match a flower to a situation is not something that people are commonly taught. It used to be much more prevalent in mainstream education but has since fallen out of favour. This proves to be a problem because every flower conveys a different message, and you have to make sure that you’re putting across the right one. For example, whether you’re in Ecuador or Edinburgh, funeral flowers are wildly different from valentine’s flowers. Making the wrong choice can be a serious faux pas, so it’s important to keep this in mind.

We recommend consulting with the florist on this occasion because they can offer you expert advice and will help you to avoid making any accidental flower etiquette errors.

General Pointers

Finally, there are a few general pointers that people can use and take away from today, which will be applicable in a variety of different situations. First of all, one should learn to appreciate quality over quantity. There’s no point turning up with a dozen red roses when a single one will do. You should also make sure that you are looking for healthy plants and not those which are simply being kept alive long enough to be sold quickly and cheaply. There is nothing wrong with spending money on expensive flowers because they are integral in many social situations. Furthermore, never buy flowers from the gas/petrol station if you can help it. It’s an old cliche, and to be honest it’s just as tired in real life as it is in the rom-coms.

So as you can probably tell, there are a lot of instances where a person needs to be careful about the number of flowers they buy, where they buy them from, and the social situation in mind. It’s a very precise science, and you’ll know very quickly if you get it wrong. Thankfully, florists and experts like them are more than happy to provide advice, and they will help to make sure that you don’t make a mistake and that you walk away with the right flowers for the situation.