Choosing a watch should be quite simple, right? Well, it is, in a way, but you need to make sure that your watch is an excellent fit for what you really need and expect. Watches, just like other accessories, can be a symbol of your personal style and preference, and you want a watch that suits your personality, lifestyle, needs, and budget as well. If you are planning to buy a beautiful watch for use at different times and occasions, here’s your step-by-step guide to choosing the best watch for your needs.

Step 1: What is it for?

There are various kinds of watch styles from which you can choose, so you first have to determine what the purpose of the watch is – is it for daily use, or is it for use on formal occasions? Will you be using the watch for sports? Once you determine the purpose, it will be easier for you to find the best kind.

Step 2: Do a search

Now it’s time to do a search. You can search online, and nowadays, this is very convenient, but you can also take a look around and see which kinds of watches catch your eye. You can even make a list of your preferred brands and check out sites that feature these brands. You can also do a specific search online – for instance, look for Burberry watches for men if you are interested in a watch that has a reasonable price but which is quite stylish and sturdy as well. Another thing you can do is ask family and friends for recommendations; see what they have to say about their preferences and go from there.

Step 3: Consider the appearance

Watches come with different ‘faces’ and these come in various materials. You have many options: from gold to silver to rose gold, titanium, platinum, and more. You can also consider plastic watch faces, although these are not as durable as other materials.

Step 4: Choose the shape

After considering the face, you have to consider its shape. Classic shapes include circles and squares, although nowadays there are also hexagons and rectangular shapes.

Step 5: Think of the band

Watch bands come in different materials as well, but some of the most popular materials include leather, silver or gold, or even plastic. When it comes to the band, think of the durability and adjustability. Some materials, like plastic or metal, are more durable than leather, and you can also adjust the metal band of a watch by having a jeweller remove a link. You can also have a metal band replaced after some time, although it may sometimes cost more to replace a metal band compared to a band made of plastic or leather.

Step 5: Consider the measurements

If you are looking for a watch for men, you should also think about the size. The majority of watches for men have a 34-millimetre to 50-millimetre diameter, and you can find out the measurement on the website of the manufacturer or retailer. Here are some tips, though: most men will look great with watches that have a measurement between 34 to 40 millimetres, but you should also consider the thickness. For instance, for dress watches, 10 millimetres is often better than 15 millimetres.

Once you have chosen based on the factors mentioned above, you can then look for the features, such as analogue or digital, mechanical or quartz, and other factors such as pricing. A watch is an investment, so you want to buy a suitable one that will perform well and last for a long time.