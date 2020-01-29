Workplace Wardrobe Aesthetics: What To Wear To Your Office

Whether your workplace environment is strict or relaxed, there is always a certain level of refinement or decorum that should always be maintained and some unsaid rules for men and women to be followed. Some rules are gender-specific but there are certain which apply to both.

If you want to learn a few rules for men and women about how to build your own smart wardrobe, you need to understand the basic guidelines about the office wardrobe etiquette.

The Basics

A very important topic when it comes to improving your style is to know your strengths based on your body type. We are born with a certain height, facial features, bone structure or hair color. So it’s very important to know how to dress properly in order to look professional and chic. Remember to put some time and thought into what you wear based on your lifestyle, personality, body, nature of job, your position, etc.

Fashion passes, but the style remains

Stop worrying about buying the latest trend. Fashion houses run expensive campaigns every season to tell you what to wear and what not to. Not all of us have to dress up like the latest Burberry Collection. Discover your inner distinguished style and pick items that compliment your own personalized style.

Color Palette

The Pantone color of the year is Classic Blue. In the workplace, I recommend wearing basic solid colors and designs. You can then add color to your wardrobe with belts, shoes and chic accessories. When you are buying new clothes, remember what color suits you best. Also important: DO NOT BUY JUST BECAUSE IT IS ON SALE!

The Basic Wardrobe

The Suit

A black or navy suit is a must-have for every professional man and woman. Even if your workplace is relaxed, you should always be prepared for a meeting. In the workplace do not wear minis, all skirts should be knee-length.

Remember that the fit of a suit is extremely important, so do not hesitate to visit the tailor. You want to make sure the length is right for the office environment and that the suit doesn’t tug in all the wrong places.

Dress Shirts

Another staple item for both men and women is a good quality solid button-down shirt. They pair perfectly well with suits. Being an extremely versatile item of clothing, they pair well with jeans as well for a casual day at the office.

Khakis

Modern-day office wear has become very fluid in nature. Khakis now can easily pass off as a work wardrobe. You can wear them with practically anything ranging from polos to dress shirts and blazers to sweaters. Khakis also give you a huge leeway to experiment with footwear. They look extremely sophisticated paired with formal shoes, loafers as well as a crisp pair of white sneakers.

The day to night dress

This is a dress you can wear in the office with your blazer and look professional and then at night, you change the blazer for a statement piece of jewelry and you are done!

Shoes

Office hours can be long, so wear shoes that are not only stylish but also comfortable to wear. A nice pair of heels gives you confidence and an amazing posture. You don’t have to go with a sky-high heel (which I do not recommend) but instead, you can wear a heel no more than 3 inches. A nice pair of pumps is always a good option to have.

NOTE: In the summertime, I strictly recommend not wearing flip-flops to the office. Sorry! But you have to keep it professional.

Belts

A statement belt is a no brainer if you are looking to create impressive work outfits. You can also use a belt to add a dash of color to your outfit. But ALWAYS remember to match your shoes with your belt.

Tight Clothes

Tight clothing is not appropriate for men or women in the workplace. In the office, you want to be recognized for your work (and style of course) not your physical assets.

Nail Polish

Do not wear vibrant colored nail paint (especially crazy colors; it can be too provocative for employers).

Friendly Advice

Do research about the company where you are working or you want to work for? It’s important to understand how to combine your style with the culture of the company.

Remember that the workplace wardrobe aesthetic is all about dressing professionally. Showing others that you pay attention to detail and respect yourself and others is essential. So if you don’t look like a professional, people won’t take you for a professional.

About the Author

Zuhair Sharif is a lifestyle blogger, an avid traveler, who enjoys swimming, cycling and running. When he’s not doing all these, he reads or writes articles on lifestyle.