When the World Dresses up – Dresses from around the World, Symbols of Culture and Tradition

If you're trying to find symbols of a nation's history, culture, and tradition, you can find them in many places. Some display these symbols in material forms such artisanal objects while the most common way of expressing your country's culture is through food. But what if there were another way to display the passions and historical keepsakes of a country? Luckily, that's possible through dresses. Most countries have traditional garbs that represent what their people are all about. Does your country have a traditional dress that the women of your land wear at special occasions and events? If so, it means that you have something in common with these following countries and the dresses they made famous around the world. There is a lot of diversity between the color pumped kimono and the Indian sari.



The muumuu

Hawaii is responsible for quite a few popular traditions as it has a very rich and thriving culture. It maintains its traditions and one of them is the muumuu, a long dress that is representative of the Hawaiian way of life. As you would expect, it is a dress with a lot of floral motifs. It can be worn on multiple types of occasions. You don’t have to go to a very traditional event necessarily in order to wear the muumuu, as you can also wear it at rather casual parties. You will definitely see it around weddings and similar events

The kimono

As mentioned earlier, the kimono can come in a multitude of vibrant colors which grasp your attention instantly. They are a traditional garb that is worn by both women and men in Japan, although you will mostly see women rocking this cool outfit. The kimono is composed of one long piece, held together in the middle by a waist piece. It is a long dress and it has beautiful and traditional patterns and color arrangements. It is often worn at traditional events and it is a very important part of Japanese history.

Ao Dai

From Japan, we take a trip to Vietnam where beautiful ladies will probably greet us in their traditional Ao Dai outfits. The Ao Dai is women-specific outfits that will pop up very often when you are taking part in traditional events. Formal gatherings are always prone to making the ladies of the land bring out their Ao Dai outfits. Ao Dai pretty much translates to something along the lines of “long ao”. The “ao” is the upper part of the outfit, so that makes sense.

The Sari

The sari is a traditional outfit sported by the women in multiple countries such as India, Nepal, Malaysia, or Sri Lanka. It is comprised of a large cloth piece which is wrapped around the body. Underneath the cloth, women wear a petticoat which rounds up the outfit and makes sure that they aren’t naked underneath a piece of cloth wrapped around them. These dresses have beautiful patterns and each sari is special in its own way thanks to the great variety of amazing concepts that are depicted on them.