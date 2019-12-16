What Is The Color of 2020?

Next year, designers will draw inspiration from the sea. How to choose clothes in the next year’s most fashionable color? Read below. The next year’s main color has been already chosen and announced: the Pantone International Research Institute has decided that in 2020 designers will get inspired by the sea and twilight sky, and we all will wear classical blue.

Dark blue has been adored for a long time, especially in winter, and it is often used in outerwear to replace black. But you can wear the color all the year round, wherever you go.

To the office

For work, you can buy a blue jacket or skirt. Add some white color, so that the look does not turn out to be too dull, and do not forget about accessories.

For the evening

A classical blue evening gown will look especially elegant with metal – and we do not mean bijouterie or jewelry only. Wear gold or silver clutch and sandals.

For a walk

If there is no dress code, the outfit can be bright. Blue goes well with red and yellow, and if combined with beige or light brown, it will create a more relaxed Scandinavian-style look.