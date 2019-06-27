Wardrobe Staples You NEED This Summer

What’s your summer style? Flowery and feminine? Rugged and boyish? It doesn’t matter. There are a couple of wardrobe staples that EVERYONE should have.

Designing the perfect wardrobe can seem like an Olympian feat. Unless you have a fat bank account and ample free time, snagging the year’s hottest trends is nearly impossible. The starlets gracing magazine covers have teams of professionals working to make sure they look amazing.

Here’s the good news. You don’t need to hire a stylist to achieve the same effect. Instead of chasing after flashy designs that you’ll be bored of in a month, stuff your wardrobe with timeless pieces. You’ll save money by not having to constantly replenish your clothes.

So what should you stock your closet with this summer? Try out these ideas.

Comfy Jeans

An awesome pair of jeans can be worn year round. Certain styles, however, lend themselves to warmer months. A looser, baggier style than you usually wear can be really comfortable. If you still want to feel feminine, you can pair your jeans with a fitted shirt or a killer pair of heels. While you’re at it, take a look at these jean care-taking tips to ensure your jeans withstand the test of time.

Plain White T-Shirt

There’s a reason 50’s heartthrobs wore plain white t-shirts and well-cut jeans. It’s an easy way to look sexy yet comfortable. Regardless of your age, a comfy t-shirt is a must-have—especially under the heat of the summer sun. Stick with a high-quality brand and your shirt should last a few seasons.

Strappy Sandals

Warm weather is a perfect excuse to show off your pedicure. Who likes sweaty feet? Strappy sandals range in style from flats to stiletto heels. A good pair of shoes will last a long time if you take care of them. You would have to gain or lose a significant amount of weight before they no longer fit. So, if you decide to splurge on an expensive pair, the cost isn’t as brutal as it seems at first.

Statement Jewelry

Nothing quite completes a look like a bold piece of statement jewelry. A statement piece creates a focal point for the overall style, and it’s the first thing people notice when they see you. It’s easy to dress up the simplest of looks with a thick gold chain and pendant (you can check out Goldurban.com for standout statement pieces). For example, that little black dress you have becomes significantly more prominent with an eye-catching jewelry item. It also helps you show off your personality.

Light Jacket

Summer nights can be chilly. Protect yourself by wearing a light, airy jacket. Wear something too heavy and you’ll end up uncomfortable and sweaty. Skip wearing a coat and you’ll be too cold.

Denim jackets are a classic choice. They go well with almost any outfit.

Long Dress

A long, flowing dress feels ultra womanly. You can opt for a body-hugging style that emphasizes your curves or you can choose a looser style. Either way, you’ll look like you’re ready for summer.

Short Dress

Rocking a short dress is a lot of fun. It shows you’re confident in your body and makes your legs look amazing. If you’re dressing for the office, it’s probably a good idea to avoid your tiny dresses. Otherwise, start wearing them!

Cute Flats

Comfortable shoes are everything. Instead of stomping around in heels, add a cute pair of flats of to your wardrobe. They’re a lot more comfortable and you can find a style that works with most of your outfits. Fancy shoes are a pain when you’re engaging in summer activities. You want to be able to move around.

You should also invest in a quality pair of sneakers. You can go running, hiking, mountain climbing. A cheap pair could lead to foot or leg pain.

Funky Hats

The right hat can transform your look. It will also protect your face from the glare of the sun. During the summer, opt for wide-brimmed choices rather than beanies. Straw hats are particularly comfortable.

Sunglasses

Find the right frame for your face shape and you’ll look like a million bucks. People are willing to pay hundreds of dollars for a good pair. You don’t have to spend that much but you should shop around until you find something you love. There are countless styles to choose from.

Bathing Suit

It’s summer, you’re probably going to get into the water at least once. Don’t worry about your figure. Anyone can rock a bathing suit; the key is finding the right cut to flatter your shape. Some women love itsy-bitsy bikinis while others prefer one-piece suits.

When was the last time you made a plan to update your old wardrobe? You can’t tackle the project willy-nilly if you want to succeed. To get the most out of your money, you need to buy clothes that you’ll wear for a long time. Plan a few outfits and accessories for each season.