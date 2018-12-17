Ultimate Guide to Buying a Designer Jackets

You may notice a beautiful designer jacket in a magazine that you want until you notice the price tag. It’s enough to make you feel discouraged. There are several ways that you can get your hands on On-mkt designer jackets without blowing your entire budget.

If you’re patient and resourceful with your money, you can afford the jacket of your dreams.

Shop During the Off Season

This option doesn’t always work when you’re searching for a particular item. It’s a great way to score a deal if you can be patient. Retail stores discount coats and jackets as the seasons change.

Shop for designer jackets and coats in April or May when the retailer is making room for spring and summer clothing. Get in on these deals and wait to wear your new jacket the next season. It’s better to have a closet filled with new designer jackets the next time winter rolls around.

Invest in a Few “Lifetime” Items

Lifetime pieces are pieces that you’ll invest in and plan to wear for the rest of your life. Some examples of lifetime pieces are wool coats, quilted jackets, or leather motorcycle jackets. These pieces are made from high-quality fabric and materials.

If you saved your money, invest in a quality piece that you’ll want in life. Most designer jackets have a longer lifespan that multiple cheaply made pieces. This will worth the investment over time. If you invest in quality jackets, invest in their care as well. Store them in garment bags and have them dry cleaned regularly.

Learn About Different Jackets and Designers

If you want to be able to afford a designer jacket, you must have your eye on a particular designer. By learning about the various designers, you can find out which one you love more. You can even keep an eye out for the jacket you have your eye on.

Look for designers that fit your personal style. You should be wearing the clothes, the clothes shouldn’t be wearing you. Don’t let the runway trends and fashion publications influence your taste. If someone is promoting a trend that doesn’t fit your personal style or body type, don’t buy it. Don’t waste your money on passing trends and fads.

Search Online Auction Sites for Deals

Browse eBay and other online auction sites for designer jackets. You can search by category or designer. Or, you can search for a certain keyword or style. This method may take more time because most sellers have only one particular item, style, color, and/or size.

It’s going to take time to find what you want, but having patience will be worth the savings alone. To determine what size you need, try on clothes by that particular designer at the brick-and-mortar store. It can be hard to tricky to order online if you don’t know your size. Each designer has their own size ranges and measurements.

Read the seller’s return policy before placing an order. If you don’t like it or it doesn’t fit, you may not be able to return it.

Browse Consignment Shops and Discount Retail Stores

One last thing you can try is to shop at consignment shops and retail stores. This may also take as much time as the last step, but these places can help you score a deal on designer pieces. Consignment shops are better than thrift stores for finding used designer clothing.

Discount retail chains like TJ Maxx and Marshalls sell a large inventory of designer clothing and accessories at discounted prices. Most of these pieces are from the previous season. You can save up to 70% off on a designer jacket which is worth sorting through the racks of clothing.