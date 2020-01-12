Trendy This Winter: Leather Puffer Jackets

This clothing trend is quite unexpected even for us, who seem to have seen everything: Lady Gaga’s meat dress, a skirt over pants, and blanket coats instead of an ordinary coat on the catwalk. Another trendy version of outerwear for cold winters is leather puffer jackets.

Fashion houses refrain from using natural fur, and designers are creating more and more alternatives. This year, we are offered to wear not only sheepskin coats, but also leather puffer jackets. Although winter has barely started, the novelty has already become one of the main winter fashion trends.

You can find satin puffer jackets and puffer jackets with semi-matte light in the mass market brands and in the luxury ones. Short jackets are offered by Salvatore Ferragamo, Hermes, Nanushka, Jason Wu, and the budget line ISABEL MARANT and so on. Long ones are not so popular with European and American brands, but they appeal to the inhabitants of Canada, Russia and Scandinavia.

A fashionable puffer jacket will cost no less than a fur coat – if it is made of genuine leather, of course. Many brands use lambskin leather. For example, a Tom Ford jacket will cost $9,000). However, most fashion houses use eco leather, which is cheaper and requires no sacrifice.

The outerwear material has zero effect on whether the jacket will be warm. It is the lining that determines the temperature range, so a leather puffer jacket can easily keep you warm at -50 °C.

Yet another advantage is usability: it is easily cleaned with special napkins, and most models do not get wet.

Leather puffer jacket can be worn with anything you want.