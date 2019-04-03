Outerwear Trends for Spring 2019

Remove heavy down jackets to the closet and switch to something lighter and more beautiful. The most pleasant ritual of the year is going to happen soon – we advise you to start preparing for it right now. Geniusbeauty.com, which follows fashion trends, is ready to suggest which models of outerwear should be considered today in order to look stylish and relevant.

Universal beige

Restrained and noble beige color can rightly be called the main one in the coming season. Its shades – from colder gray to warmer colors with an orange undertone – promise to maintain their strong positions until next winter. Therefore, investing money in a high-quality beige coat or trench coat will be an incredibly sensible solution. In general, such things will make an excellent base for spring, summer, and autumn, supporting all your looks.

We recommend choosing models that are elongated and not too fitting: they are the most universal ones. In the coming seasons, designers suggest wearing beige coats and raincoats with cream or caramel shades.

Leather

Along with the beige classics, fashionistas from around the world will wear a lot of brutal black leather this spring and next autumn: fashion houses displayed not just leather items, but whole leather total looks on the catwalks. We are not urging to undertake such experiments, but we strongly recommend you to take a closer look at leather coats. Matte or lacquered, with or without crocodile embossment, short or long – any of the options will look impressive.

Raincoats

Those who have decided on a coat and (or) are looking for an alternative should pay attention to raincoats. For some reason, the long-forgotten element of our wardrobe appeared in spring-summer collections of Boss, Hermès, Fendi and many other fashion houses. Next, this fashion industry trend was followed by the budget segment.

This stylish and incredibly practical option of outerwear is more versatile than it may seem. Muted models or completely transparent ones can now be worn with trouser suits and elegant dresses.

Men’s style

The trend for agender items in clothes continues to grow. Men’s clothes that are recommended to wear include not only shirts and T-shirts but also coats. They are not from a man’s shoulder, but still, the textures are rough, the colors modest, and the volumes impressive. These items promise to occupy fashionable women’s wardrobes in the near future.

In fact, these coats have many advantages. Thanks to their free silhouette, they allow a few warm layers to be worn under them if the weather requires this. In fact, they can be worn not only in spring and autumn but also in winter. In addition, such things easily make you look fragile, even if in reality it is not quite so. Wear similar coats with light flying dresses to create a stylish image and emphasize your elegance and femininity.