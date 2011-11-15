New Fashion Trend: Men Wearing Heels

It looks like men want to be as tall as tall can be – and they resort to the old device, wearing heels. But this time it’s not because they feel (and look) diminutive, and this time they won’t try to conceal it.
Gone are the days when celebs like Tom Cruise, Simon Cowell, and Nicolas Sarkozy were known to wear platform footwear, the fact that they went a long way to conceal. No matter what height men stand now, they begin to go more and more for wedges, heels and knee-high boots.
For many men who just don’t make 6ft heels become a new stylish trend, and sellers don’t get surprised any more than men’s high footwear gets swiped up.
The Style magazine quotes Monica Pascarella’s remembrances of the first time she had good sales at online retailer LuisaViaRoma.com – “my boss thought I was crazy.” In the first season when Rick Owens turned out men’s heels, she had 23 pairs gone in the very first week – and the big wonder was that sizes were mainly around 44 and 45. Tall men began to care for heels!
Mr. Hare’s James Hayes seconds Pascarella’s observations, saying that their customers for Cuban heels are mostly tall men who don’t mind becoming even taller.
Women strutters, fear rivalry from men! Designer Rick Owens has powerful getups for them, like the Mohawk’ wedge that has a 9cm heel (and costs over $1,000). You can get it ankle-high or knee-high.
Manwalk 2011 was already abounding with shoes and boots embodying the new trend – by Prada, Burberry and who not. Women, get ready to walk about town with partners towering above you on their 10cm shoes!
Well, I just have to say that I am straight stiletto wearing guy who wears pumps with dress slacks and boots with skinny jeans. Those two guys in the photo make me cringe. Why? Not because they are wearing stiletto heels, but because of their clothes. Come on guys if you want to wear stilettos learn how to coordinate them. I mean look at those pants. Are they expecting a flood? And what’s with the harness looking thing and the ugly jewelery? Maybe my asking for them to coordinate their outfits is too much. They need to learn how to dress before they even think about wearing stilettos. I’ve been wearing stilettos in public for more than 6 years and I have to tell you I wouldn’t be caught dead in those outfits.
Society’s programming has worked – for most people assume men wearing stiletto heels are choosing to be more feminine and dress like women. The opposite assumption was made back in the 1700’s when wealthy men were the high heel wearers and their women/wives began choosing to wear the high heels to present a more masculine appearance. So, which is it – to be more masculine or more feminine? Would you consider it to be neither? How about this is a matter of a person’s taste. All apparel is for covering and protecting the body, just like the large leaves mankind’s very first parents used to cover with. Later through trial, error, resourcefulness, and ingenuity of our ancestors, they found ways to apply materials for creating items of apparel. The distinction of sex by clothing wasn’t dealt with until civilization decided to make it an issue as it set up the class or status systems. The stereotyping through the gender theory was a later development as lists of human behaviors, mannerisms, and appearances were compiled and then divided into two main groups as they referred to the male and female roles of that period to assign their assumptions. This is why people assume that sex and gender are the same thing, even though sex is determined by a person’s organs in the creation of human life process and gender is the way a person feels and displays their personality, which doesn’t always follow their stereotyping. The changing fashions and attitudes are some of examples of the noncompliance. It use to be seen as immoral for women to publicly reveal any other part of their body than their head/face area. Men use to be the so-called peacocks of the fashion world. My! How things have changed. So the fashion of men wearing high heels is more likely than women turning into men from wearing manly attire.
As a follow up on the last sentence, I’ve been wondering why it is assumed men wearing high heels and/or any appareling item labelled for female use, are on their way for turning into women? Then why aren’t women just as susceptible to becoming men when they wear men’s items? The logic of this double standard edges more to myth and superstition than to reality. OK! I realize we live in a time that medical and biological technology has advanced to the point where a person can have their sex appearance surgically transformed to the opposite sex appearance, but the attitude or way of thinking that clothing changes one’s gender was already in play long before this technology was available and making it seem real. Neither men nor women have ever actually changed their sex by what they chose to wear. They may change or initialize their appearance, roles, and/or status as to what and how they proceed to do with or about life’s opportunities, but this doesn’t change their organs for reproductive process.