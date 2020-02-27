Never Spend Your Money on These Fashion Items – Even on Sale

Sales can be either an incredibly pleasant opportunity to save money, or a danger to spend it on something that you will never wear. Even professionals in the fashion industry can fall victims to the temptation to buy an unnecessary thing, not to mention common people.

These are either things that have been worn by everyone for several seasons in a row, or something that has been forbidden by the laws of fashion for several years. Yet, for some reason, mass-market brands are stubbornly trying to sell them to us.

Cycling shorts

These ones belong to the category “used to be very fashionable.” Leave them to cyclists!

They will be replaced by micro-shorts, as in the Haider Ackerman, Sacai, Olivier Theyskens, Chanel shows. You will have to play sports more often or still relax and do not deny yourself anything in the age of body positive.

Cropped jackets

Cropped jackets, jackets and leather jackets to your size can come as part of a classic women’s pantsuit. In other cases, buy a wardrobe item three sizes larger or even go to men’s departments of Raf Simons, Dior, or Gucci.

Big sneakers

They have already become a meme and, like any popular trend, turned into an anti-trend afterwards.

Classic sports sneakers of restful colors or flat sole sneakers are a great replacement for them. Cool samples of other brands were displayed at the Marine Serre and Celine shows.

Long fitting down jackets with a belt

This trend originates from the very distant noughties. Bottega Veneta, Junya Watanabe, and Balenciaga have classic woolen coats with a belt to replace them.

Sequins

We have had more than enough of them over the last few seasons! The New Year has passed, and the next one is not anywhere near. Moreover, items with sequins do not live long due to the characteristics of the material. They can be replaced by dresses with a floral print, as suggested by Isabel Marant, Celine, and Louis Vuitton.

Skinny pants and jeans

Almost all spring collections contain huge high-waisted costume pants, resembling those for men. Have a look at what Givenchy, Balenciaga, Olivier Theyskens, Unravel Project, and Bottega Veneta have to offer.

Neon and any fluorescent colors

The color of 2020 is muted blue, which means that everyone is tired of gaudy coloring and wants more complex, calm, and deep shades in their clothes.

Logos

We still see things in shop windows where brand names are written in huge letters on the chest and bags. Obviously, they will remain on sale, but they’re not worth buying! The brand name can be written on the product tag at best.

Replicas of famous brand things

They are everywhere. After all, the mass market always copies the catwalk hits of worldwide brands in one way or another. Sometimes the designers of large retailers are so relaxed that they forget to change the details, and in the end it turns out just a low-quality fake.