Hottest Trend of Spring 2020: Parachute Dresses

Some stylists call oversized models without a pronounced waistline “parachutes.” Their volume is present both in the sleeves and in the skirt. When you are walking, such dresses become even larger due to the air movement. Nevertheless, the model can look feminine and fresh thanks to fashionable ruffles or color.

You can be inspired by pictures from the catwalks: “parachutes” were shown in the collections of Oscar de La Renta, Valentino, Nina Ricci, Elie Saab and others. However, you can pick up more comfortable models for everyday life.

Properly selected accessories will help you not to get lost in the parachute dress. Stylists suggest balancing feminine models with coarse boots and a voluminous leather jacket – this image will turn out to be relevant.

Sandals with thin straps, a woven bag and the right modern jewelry can contribute to a fresh spring look.

Collecting a casual look is even easier – sneakers and an unusual bag will help.

If you are completely afraid to get lost in a parachute dress or want to emphasize your shapes – mark the waistline with a belt.