What is the Hottest Color of Year 2017?

Every year, Pantone company selects the color of the year. In 2017, the color is called “greenery” (# 88B04B), which corresponds to number 15-0343 in the color palette.

According to the company, the selected color is the color of hope. Greenery symbolizes the connection between man and nature and evokes a feeling of freshness and renewal, which many people lack nowadays.

Pantone has been foreseeing the consumers’ color preferences since 2000: the experts analyze trends in cinematography, fashion, design and other spheres of mass culture.

What color was the most fashionable last year?

Last year, the title of “the color of year” went to two shades – rose quartz and pale lilac. A year earlier, the experts preferred “marsala” color.

Pantone is the world’s most authoritative trendsetter in the field of color. The company provides professional standards for various design industries and is a manufacturer of catalogs and measuring devices, which provide the most accurate reproduction of colors. This is needed to ensure that the people, discussing the intricacies of different colors, can easily understand each other.