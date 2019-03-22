Forever Rings: The Most Popular Engagement Ring Styles in 2019

So, you’re ready to pop the big question? That’s fantastic news!

You’ve planned the proposal down to the finest detail, but what about the ring? Engagement ring styles are always changing, with trends going in and out of fashion. Do you know what’s hot right now?

Check out our guide below for the most popular engagement ring styles in 2019.

The Most Popular Engagement Ring Styles

We’ve compiled a list of the most popular engagement ring styles for 2019. This includes the most popular band designs and the most popular diamond cuts.

Wedding bands come in many different materials, including gold, platinum, and silver. Each has its own merits, and each metal can be molded into the perfect band on which your chosen diamond will sit.

While the band needs to be striking, the most impressive part of an engagement ring is undoubtedly the diamond. The quality of a diamond is measured by the 4C’s of diamond quality. The 4C’s are

Color

Clarity

Cut

Carat Weight

When you’re picking from one of the below top styles, be sure to carefully consider diamond quality, weighing your budget with the quality of the diamond you’d like. You can also visit professionals like Diamond Designs who can work with you to find the perfect diamond for your engagement ring.

Rose Gold

With celebrities such as Blake Lively rocking a beautiful rose gold band, this style has been gaining popularity since 2012 when Ryan Reynolds popped the question.

Rose gold rings are warm to look at and offer a distinctive color hue to the diamond, making it pop even more. Rose gold lends itself well to a simple band design and a more elaborate diamond or gemstone arrangement.

Halo Designs

Halo design sees the central diamond ringed by a halo of smaller diamonds. This has the effect of making the central diamond appear larger and more dazzling.

Halo designs can be as simple or as creative as you like (or as your budget will allow). You can choose something as classic as a simple circular pattern or as elaborate as a floral halo arrangement.

Platinum

Platinum is an oft-forgotten band material. Unlike white gold, platinum is not a plated metal.

Plated metals feature a coating of, for example, gold over a different type of metal. While cheaper, the downside is that scratches on plated metal will be very prominent if the underlying metal is a different color.

This means that it is more resistant to scratches and damage. Any scratches that do appear can be very easily buffed or cleaned out by a professional jeweler. With regular cleaning and polishing, platinum rings tend to retain their shine far better than plated alternatives.

Round Brilliant

A timeless classic, the round brilliant diamond cut looks exquisite, either by itself or when used as part of a more elaborate design. When Jason Statham proposed to Rosie Huntington–Whiteley he did so with a stunning 5-carat round-cut diamond set in a platinum band.

The ring cost nearly $400,000, but if you don’t have that kind of money to spend then, as we’ve mentioned, you can work with a professional to find a design that’s perfect for you.

Non-Diamond Rings

Certainly, a bold choice, but one that can be simply stunning if executed correctly.

Rings that don’t use diamond as the central stone aren’t for everybody, but they do have something of a royal pedigree. When Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton in 2010, he did so with the ring famously worn by Princess Diana.

The ring features a stunning 2-carat sapphire set in 18-carat gold, encrusted with 14 solitaire diamonds. The central sapphire is magnificent and looks even more radiant when accented with the solitaire diamonds.

While not for everyone, it can look delightful on the right finger.

Time to Pop the Question?

No matter which of these engagement ring styles you pick, we wish you the best of luck with your proposal. When you’re ready, be sure to check out our top tips for planning your wedding.

