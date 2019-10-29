Fall 2019 Fashion Trends Inspired by William Shakespeare

This season, designers have revived William Shakespeare’s plays in their own way, presenting outfits in the spirit of the legendary playwright’s heroines. In the interpretation of Simon Roche, David Koma and Riccardo Tisci, modern Juliet and Ophelia must certainly wear multi-tiered dresses with puff sleeves, complemented by leather details and military-style shoes. The grotesque forms, hypertrophied volumes, numerous frills and flowing forms literally became the leitmotif of the autumn. To be or not to be – that is what the new selection of Geniusbeauty.com will tell you!

Juliet sleeve

We quote Shakespearean classics, complementing the images with delicate Juliet sleeves. This form has a rounded volumetric shape of the shoulders (resembles a “flashlight”), which tapers down.

The cut is characteristic of the Renaissance fashion – an era that inspires modern fashion, and the trends of the fall-winter season are a vivid confirmation of this. Juliet sleeve is a technique worth taking note of when choosing concise cocktail outfits. Any monochrome look with unusual constructive elements will sparkle in a new way, even if it is a small black dress or a classic blouse.

Puffs

Puff sleeves are one of the high-profile applications of the season. Hypertrophied volumes, deliberate theatricality and grotesque forms characterize the most fashionable options. The name has French roots and is literally translated as “inflate.”

Indeed, the shape of the sleeve is magnificent. As a rule, it comes without cuffs. Clothes with voluminous puffs claim the main place in any image and will not tolerate competition. A palette of basic colors and laconic accessories will help to compensate for a slightly artsy style.

Episcopal sleeve

The “episcopal” sleeve extends from the elbow down and ends with a cuff. Perhaps, of all the voluminous details, this uniform is the most universal one: the episcopal sleeve shows absolute compatibility with classic white shirts, concise office dresses and even large knit sweaters.

It looks great with any textures, both with flowing silk and thick cotton, woolen yarn and even leather.

Flounces and frills

Magnificent flounces and numerous frills stormed into the top fashion trends several seasons ago, and this fall we see their triumphant return again. Midi dresses and translucent chiffon blouses claim to be the favorites in your wardrobe, which will play a successful party with oversize double-breasted blazers and classic straight coats.

Floral prints

Floral prints never fail to create the most feminine looks, especially in a combination with the details of the image of Romeo’s sweetheart. And this is a great opportunity to give summer dresses and skirts a second chance, rhyming them with flying chiffon and flowing silk with denser textures of jumpers, large knit sweaters, warm cardigans, leather jackets and trench coats.