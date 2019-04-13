Elevate Your Fashion Blog by Working with a Professional Photographer

Photography is an important part of the blogging experience, especially if you run a fashion blog. At the beginning of your blogging journey, you typically ask anyone that is around you at the time to snap a few photos, so you can upload the next “Outfit of the day” post. But as your journey progresses, so should the quality of your content. No matter how experienced your friends or family have become, they can’t top the fine eye of a professional photographer. But with so many collaboration offers, how can you make sure you have found the perfect match for your blog?

Evaluate the Niche

Bloggers often compare finding a photographer with finding that special someone, because it takes almost as much time and effort to find someone that shares the same vision as you. When choosing a photographer for your blog, it is important to make sure they have experience in your field of activity. For example, fashion photographers will be able to bring the most out of your outfit posts, while if you run a make-up blog, a portrait photographer might be a better choice for you. You might even end up working with multiple photographers, for various projects you develop for your blog.

Look for Someone with Experience

A photographer that has a lot of experience in their field will be able to help you achieve the best results. While some people are truly talented and have achieved in one year what others struggle to do in three, experience does come with some benefits. An experienced photographer will be able to guide you through the shooting and give you some advice on how to pose, what background to choose or what times of the day are best for certain shoots.

Ask for Flexibility

The life of a blogger can be quite hectic and having someone that aligns with your schedule is extremely important. If they only do photography as a part-time job, they may not be able to deliver the final products in time for your next post and sometimes timing is everything when it comes to blogging. Ask how fast they can edit your photos, discuss your schedule and see if they can be available for the time you need them. Based on how often you need to shoot and how long the sessions need to be, you can find someone that suits your needs. Don’t forget to ask if they have a problem with traveling, as you might need them in your team when you go to events in another location.

Keep Open Communication

Photography can be quite overwhelming, especially if you are not very experienced in posing, so finding someone that is willing to work with you is key for obtaining the best results. If you are just starting out, find someone that has enough patience to guide you and support you, at least through the first few sessions. Be open and tell them about your experience, or lack off, in front of the camera, so they can know what to expect.