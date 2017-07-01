4 Valuable Tips To Lose Weight For Your Wedding And Look Great In Your Gown

Nothing can be more frustrating than finding out a few weeks before your wedding that you can no longer fit into your dress. You have gained weight!

Planning a wedding is normally characterized by stress and anxiety. This can result in poor eating habits, and hence weight gain. It can be quite costly for a tailor to alter the size of wedding dress. So, what happens if you didn’t factor that cost in your budget?

You can get a nice-fitting wedding dress at a competitive price from this website. However, the easier and cheaper solution is to lose weight. Therefore, we present you four fitness tips to lose weight for your wedding. Let’s get started!

Always Watch What You Eat

You don’t want to get useless calories for your system’s intake when your big day is just around the corner. You need to check what you eat. Here’s a simple wedding diet for you:

Consume a complex carbohydrate, a lean protein, as well as a fibrous vegetable in small servings every three hours.

If you’re looking to lose weight, and you’re limited by time, eliminate carbohydrates out of your diet. By eating less than 20 grams of carbohydrates a day, your body will go into ketosis and will start burning its own fat as fuel.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and limit alcohol intake.

Break Your Fast Consistently

When it comes to breakfast, it is not only about what you eat, it also about consistency. According to a study published in the International Journal of Obesity, individuals with the most everyday variation in the calorie count of their breakfast were 90% more likely to have large waists.

In the light of that fact, it’s imperative that you keep to a breakfast of a constant number of calories. This will help you uphold a healthy blood-sugar level. It also suppresses appetite and encourages your body not to accumulate unnecessary fat.

Regular Exercise

You don’t have to torture yourself to death as all you need is twenty minutes of exercise daily. This will effectively boost your energy and stimulate the calorie burning process. The following activities can also contribute significantly to your weight-loss efforts:

Take the stairs instead of the elevator.

Take a walk to the grocery store.

Do 20-45 minutes of aerobic exercise at least 3 days every week. This is effective in burning belly fat.

It is advisable to pick a time during the day when you normally feel motivated and full of energy. In this way, you will be more likely to stick with your exercise routine. If you are a morning person, consider exercising before going to work. Otherwise, you can either have a quick lunch workout or exercise in the evening.

Sufficient Sleep

It is imperative that you sleep for at least seven hours every night. It can be very difficult to lose excess fat and build muscle without getting a sufficient amount of sleep. If you want to build lean and toned muscles, you need to ensure that your body gets enough time to recover. You can also check sites such as Coprina on how to keep your mind relaxed.

Final Thoughts

Losing weight can be tough, especially when undergoing anxiety and stress associated with planning a wedding. Fortunately, there are several effective ways to lose weight and keep fit for your big day. So, follow these four wedding weight loss and fitness tips. They’ll help you look stunning in your wedding dress.