Top Things You Should Know About Medical Weight Loss Clinics

Are you thinking about scheduling an appointment at a medical weight loss clinic? In the US, 70 million adults are obese, and 99 million adults are overweight. If you fall into the obesity category, then seeing a medical weight loss doctor may be the right decision for you.

But, what is a medical weight loss clinic? And, how can this type of clinic help you?

Check out this guide to learn everything you need to know about medical weight loss clinics.

What is Medical Weight Loss?

Medical weight loss is a weight loss management program that’s done under the supervision of a healthcare professional. Typically, this healthcare professional is a doctor, although sometimes it can be a dietician, nutritionist, or physical therapist.

A doctor will use their medical experience and scientific knowledge to set up a weight loss program that’s suitable for your body. Medical weight loss typically involves three main components: the initial consultation, behavioral changes, and weight loss medications.

Initial Consultation

The initial consultation involves a visit to the medical weight loss clinic in which you meet with a doctor and discuss your goals and needs. During this consultation, you’ll discuss what your ideal weight is (note: your ideal weight is often different than what you initially perceived) as well as what factors have contributed to you not reaching your ideal weight.

During this visit, you’ll discuss your medical history, the medications you’ve been taken, the methods you’ve used in the past to try to lose weight, and any other information the doctor finds relevant. The initial consultation is also a time for you to ask questions about the clinic’s weight loss management program.

Here are some questions you may want to ask:

How much weight do I need to lose?

How is my current weight affecting my health? (Being overweight or obese can lead to heart disease, diabetes, sleeping issues, mental health issues, musculoskeletal disorders, and some forms of cancer)

Will my current medications affect my weight loss plan?

How much exercise should I be getting?

You’ll also discuss with your doctor whether or not surgery is a viable option for you. Weight loss surgery comes with potential risks, and it usually means you’ll need to follow a strict diet before surgery. If you don’t think you can stick to a strict diet, then this may not be the best option for you.

Behavioral Changes

To effectively lose weight, you need to change your behavior. There are thousands and thousands of books out there that talk about the ways you can modify your behavior to lose weight.

But, the truth is, none of these books was written specifically for you. To figure out the root cause of your overeating, you need to speak with a physician.

For example, you and your doctor may come to the conclusion that you overeat when you feel stressed out. If this is the case, your doctor may suggest that you engage in stress-reducing activities such as yoga or meditation. To help modify your behaviors and change the way you view food, your doctor may also suggest you see a therapist.

Your doctor will also put together a diet plan for you that involves eating foods in smaller portions. This diet plan will be specifically catered to your goals and your needs. For example, if you’re a vegetarian, your doctor will be able to set up a diet plan for you that doesn’t involve eating meat.

Exercise is another important component of losing weight, as it helps to burn calories that would otherwise be stored as fat. Your doctor will recommend various workouts that you can do to supplement your diet.

They can even help set you up with a personal trainer so that you stick to your exercise schedule.

Weight Loss Medications

In some cases, your doctor may prescribe medications to help you lose weight. It’s important to understand that these medications are meant to supplement your weight loss journey, and they’re not meant to take the place of diet and exercise.

If you just take the weight loss medications and don’t alter your diet or exercise, then you won’t see results.

How to Choose a Medical Weight Loss Clinic

The clinic you choose can play a major role in the success of your weight loss journey. Here are some tips for choosing the right medical weight loss clinic:

Look for Board Certification

Look for a weight loss clinic that has board-certified obesity medicine specialists on staff. A good place to begin your search is with your primary care physician, as they can recommend board-certified specialists in your area.

If you don’t have any luck asking your primary physician, you can also use the Obesity Medicine Association’s provider locator.

Read Reviews and Testimonials

You want to work with a weight loss clinic that has a proven track record of helping people lose weight. To get a better understanding of a clinic’s track record, we recommend reading some reviews and testimonials.

You can head to their website for testimonials, and you can also check out their Google My Business page for reviews.

Set Up a Consultation

Most medical weight loss clinics offer free consultations, and we highly suggest taking advantage of these. During your consultation, you can get a feel for the clinic and staff and determine whether or not they’re a good fit for you.

You can also ask the doctors any questions you have about their program and your weight loss journey.

Medical Weight Loss Clinics: Are You Ready to Lose Weight?

Now that you know more about medical weight loss clinics, it’s time for you to set up a consultation with a clinic in your area. Pretty soon, you’ll be on the path to a happier and healthier you!

Be sure to check back in with our blog for more weight management tips and tricks.