Can a Sauna Help You Melt Away Weight?

Want to lose weight? There are a few things that you can do to drop a few pounds. For instance, it helps to incorporate exercise into your schedule. After all, it’s one of the best ways to burn fat! Don’t forget to pay attention to your diet as well. Ideally, you want to avoid sugary foods; go for high-protein items instead.

What else can you do? Lots. Take saunas, for example — did you know that they’re associated with weight loss? Interested? Want to learn more about how a sauna can help? If so, you’re on the right page! We’ll be going over all you need to know below.

Different Types of Saunas

There are a few types of sauna, each of which offers a different experience. For example, traditional saunas feature heated rocks. Anyone can adjust the humidity level by pouring water over them. In contrast, dry saunas do not feature any water; the heated rocks remain dry (thus their name). Because of this, they tend to have lower humidity levels.

Infrared saunas are unique in that there’s no humidity whatsoever. Instead, they use light waves to heat your body. What’s more, is that some are portable! Yes, you can get them for your house. Just remember to do your research — how else would you be able to find the best near infrared sauna?

Weight Loss With Saunas

Believe it or not but it is possible to lose weight while sitting in a sauna. One of the main reasons is water loss. Put it simply, you’ll be losing a lot of water through sweat — this can lead to a tiny amount of weight loss. After all, the sauna room will be hot! As it is, however, the effects won’t be permanent. The weight will come back as soon as you eat or drink something.

Burning Calories

Saunas are capable of doing another thing — the heat helps you burn extra calories. As you can imagine, that can also lead to weight loss.

For those who’re curious, the temperature can actually force your heart to beat faster by 30 percent. This means that your body will be burning off that many more calories!

Warnings

Saunas are relaxing but they do come with a few risks. First and foremost, the heat can cause dehydration. For this reason, you don’t want to stay in there for too long. Ideally, you should only be inside for 15 to 20 minutes at a time. Exit immediately if you start to feel dizzy or ill. Another thing that you want to be careful of is overheating. As it is, certain medical conditions can put you at an increased risk. Just something to keep in mind.

As you can see, sitting in a sauna can help with weight loss. For maximum benefits, however, you’ll probably want to pair it with something like exercise!!