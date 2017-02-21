Facts about Body Contouring to Be Aware of

Body contouring is becoming an increase popular cosmetic procedure in this country. One of the reasons for this is because a lot of people experience extreme weight loss following bariatric procedures, and are then left with excess, saggy skin. If you are considering body contouring, it is important that you do your research first, for instance by reading the various Sono Bello reviews. Additionally, the following facts about body contouring may be of benefit.





1. Body Contouring and Health Insurance

Generally speaking, your insurance company will not cover you for body contouring. There are exceptions, however, for instance if your surgeon can demonstrate that there is a medical need for you to have the procedure. However, in those cases, it is more likely that the insurance company will only cover part of the procedures. Overall, however, body contouring is purely cosmetic in nature.

2. Body Contouring Is not Just One Procedure

Everybody has different expectations and needs when it comes to body contouring. Exactly what you need, therefore, depends on what you aim to achieve. Generally speaking, the lower body, thighs, arms, and breasts are addressed, although exact preferences depend on gender. As such, for women, body contouring usually involves:

Liposuction on the hips and thighs.

A tummy tuck.

A buttocks lift.

A breast augmentation.

For men, by contrast, body contouring usually involves:

Tightening of the pecks.

Tummy tuck.

Chin implants.

Neck tightening.

Because body contouring involves different procedures, exact recovery times do also vary, as does the length of time it takes before you see the full results.

Another thing is that, because you may need multiple procedures, it is possible that you will have to return to the clinic several times, completing one procedure at a time. This tends to depend on your personal physical fitness, however. Your surgeon will discuss the pros and cons of the different options with you, recommend which procedures you should have completed, and discuss a time frame with you. Additionally, they will help you to develop realistic expectations of the outcome.

3. Body Contouring Is Not Weight Loss Surgery

A lot of people have started to see body contouring as weight loss surgery, but that is a complete myth. One of the reasons for the existence of this myth, however, is that it is a popular procedure for people who have had weight loss surgery, and who have lost all of their weight. Furthermore, the procedure often includes liposuction and the tummy tuck, two procedures that are offered to people who want to lose weight. However, body contouring is not designed to make you lose weight. Rather, it helps to tighten up the skin and remove areas of excess fat. While this can lead to some weight loss, the opposite can also be true. For instance, if a woman decides to have a buttocks lift and breast implants, she will come out of the surgery heavier than she was before, and no fat will be removed.