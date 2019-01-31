Avoid a Diet Plan That Includes a Cheat Day

Some diet plans include a cheat day where you can throw your plan out the window and eat whatever you want. Having a day when you can have a break allows you to pause and breathe, as sometimes following a diet plan makes you feel tired and frustrated. If you have a day in the week when you do not need to stick to your plan, it could be beneficial.

However, everything that you know about having a cheat day is incorrect and you are only cheating yourself by following this strategy. When you start looking at a diet plan, you need to stand by it no matter what happens.

You might not return to the plan

The risk of having a cheat day is that it reminds you of how life was when you were still eating whatever you wanted, so you might end up loving it and not return to your diet plan again. It is easy to lapse when your brain starts recognizing the good things that you are missing because of your diet program.

You might think that dieting is not beneficial for you

When you have a cheat day, and you feel great, you might start seeing the downside of dieting. If you followed a diet plan for months and you saw no significant changes in your weight, you might think that you should just eat what you want. It is a false realization, and it could happen when you cheat on your plan.

It can be a slippery slope

Even though some diet plans contain a cheat day, it can end up extending to several days for some people who enjoy the experience. They will say that they can add one more cheat day during the weekend it will not change anything until it continues until most days of the week become cheat days and the diet is down the pan.

You are throwing away everything you worked hard for

You might have lost several pounds during the week because of your diet plan. However, you regained everything you lost within a day because you cheated on your plan. It is as if you did not do anything throughout the week. Imagine the hard work you put into dieting. You are throwing it away because of how much you eat during one cheat day.

Find a realistic plan and stick to it

The primary reason why your diet plan does not work is that it does not suit you. If it’s unrealistic and it is easy for you to lapse, when you have a cheat day in your plan you will take advantage of that day and forget everything else.

Conversely, if you have a plan that you can follow until the end, it will be easy to maintain. You could try out the keto diet since it is easy to follow and you won’t sacrifice your favorite meals; people who try it feel that they can do more of it because everything feels more natural.

