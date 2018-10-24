Are you about to go in for a Botox treatment? Obviously, with Botox, you are hoping for the best results possible. Therefore, it is very important to be mindful of what you are doing before, during, and after your Botox treatment.

Certain things can make or break the results of your Botox treatment, so it’s best to know exactly what you should be doing, and what you should avoid doing.

Read on to learn what you should do before, during, and after Botox.

Before Botox

Let’s start with a couple things you should do before Botox.

1. Make Sure You’re On the Same Page as Your Doctor

First things first, you need to make sure you are on the same page as your doctor in terms of what you hope to get out of your treatment.

What parts of your face you want treated should be clearly understood, as well as what you want the final result to look like.

You don’t want to end up with a result that your doctor thinks is beautiful, but you think is terrifying, so make sure you are both on the same page beforehand.

This information from a botox medical spa in Los Angeles, CA can tell you more about ensuring you have a positive experience.

2. Avoid Certain Medications

There are certain medications that need to be avoided about a week before going in for your Botox treatment.

Most of these are blood thinners, as blood thinners can make your skin more susceptible to bruising.

Some common medications to avoid include:

Aspirin

Ibuprofen

Excedrin

St John’s Wort

Vitamin E

Fish Oil

Ginseng

Ginkgo Biloba

During

Now that you know what to do before, let’s look at what you should be doing during your treatment.

1. Go Bare-Faced

The injection site will be cleaned before you get Botox. However, to make things easier, it’s best to show up with no makeup.

After all, it’s going to get wiped off anyway.

2. Hold Still

If you are afraid of needles, you are going to have to avoid the urge to squirm around during your Botox treatment.

To do this, try to set your mind on something else that calms and relaxes you. Think about your next vacation, your favorite place in the world, or an old, happy memory.

However, don’t space out completely. Your doctor will be giving you instructions about what to do with your face. He or she will be telling you to smile, frown, and relax your face muscles at certain points.

After

Post-Botox is more about avoiding doing things than actually doing them. Let’s take a look at what those things are.

1. Lying on Your Stomach

One thing you probably shouldn’t have planned after your Botox treatment is a nap.

Lying on your stomach can make it difficult for the injections to settle, which can hinder the final results. Plus, lying on your stomach isn’t very comfortable for the swelling.

2. Working Out

You should avoid working out for around 24 hours after your Botox, to give time for the injections to settle.

3. Massaging Your Face

Your face is going to be a little sore and swollen after your treatment, which can make it very tempting to massage it.

However, this can make the Botox spread to unintended muscles. Within a week of getting Botox, you should start seeing results. Until that time, the best thing to do is leave your skin alone.

Now that you know what to do before, during, and after Botox, you are ready for your first appointment!