Tips to Help You Prepare For Bariatric Surgery

Trying to lose weight is one of the hardest things you will have to do in life. Seeing results from dieting and exercise takes time. In some instances, you may be unable to see these results for a number of reasons, like problems with your thyroid.

If you have tried virtually everything and are still unable to lose weight, then Bariatric surgery in Denver may be a good option. Properly preparing for this procedure is important. Read below to find out about how to prepare yourself both mentally and physically for this type of surgery.

Having Realistic Expectations is Important

Some people think they will just wake up thin after having bariatric surgery. The reality is you may leave the hospital weighing more due to fluid accumulation in your body. You need to realize that bariatric surgery is not an immediate answer to your weight issues.

Realizing that this surgery is just an internal tool to aid you in your weight loss journey will help you to develop realistic expectations. Losing half of your excess weight will usually take around six months after your surgery is performed. Having realistic expectations can help you avoid getting discouraged after having this procedure.

You Can’t Do This Alone

Oftentimes, the biggest mistakes made following bariatric surgery come as a result of the patient trying to handle everything on their own. Seeking out the help of a friend or even your primary care physician is important when trying to set and meet weight loss goals. Before having this surgery, you need to do your homework to ensure it is the right fit for your needs.

Going in for consultations with bariatric surgeons in your area is essential. During these consultations, you will be able to find out all of the information you need to make a decision regarding whether or not to have this procedure.

Address Issues With Food Addiction

If your weight issues are caused by a food addiction, you have to address this problem before having bariatric surgery. While having this surgery will help to shrink your appetite, it will not address the emotional issues that cause you need to eat excessive amounts of food.

There are a number of people that use food to deal with the daily stress they encounter. Seeking out the help of mental health professionals is a great way to find the underlying cause of your food addiction and addressing them properly.

Understanding the Risk of Other Addictions

Having an addiction to alcohol and tobacco can also cause great complications after bariatric surgery. Drinking lots of alcohol will reduce your inhibitions and may lead to your overeating. An addiction to tobacco products can lead to complications after your bariatric surgery. Often times, smokers will have problems with things like stomach ulcers after having this procedure performed.

Assessing the risk and reward that comes with bariatric surgery is easy when consulting with a knowledgeable surgeon. A surgeon will be able to assess whether or not this type of procedure is the right fit for the issues you are experiencing.