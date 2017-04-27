The age of the trout pout and bazooka boob job is over and gone. Nowadays, people are looking at more natural cosmetic procedures for a bit of tweaking and it’s churning out some pretty great results. The trends of 2017 show us just how far cosmetic surgery has come in just a few years. Procedures are more advanced and costs are going down, too. So much more is possible today, which is why you will be mighty impressed by the latest cosmetic surgery trends this year:

The Athletic Look

Big boobs aren’t as popular as they used to be and people today are undergoing surgeries are looking for a more athletic look when it comes to their bust size. Small boobs are in and the trends we’ve seen in 2017 so far include reductions, implant removals, and even surgeries to make nipples smaller. Women after childbirth are the most common demographic for these procedures who ask their surgeons for a more ‘natural’ look – they just want to get their boobs back to the way they were.

Junk in the Trunk

This includes Brazilian butt lifts, which combines liposuction and body contouring with buttock augmentation to lift and shape the butt as well as increase it in size. This procedure was made popular by celebs like Kim Kardashian and Niki Minaj back in 2016, but it looks like this trend is here to stay. However, bigger is not better. What everyone is looking for is a natural, shaped butt to show off and the results of this procedure can completely transform your body shape.

Less Cheek



The old way of smoothing out wrinkles in the face involved either lifts or fillers, with patients having to choose between the ‘perpetually startled’ look or the ‘hamster halfway through dinner’ look. But, now there are some new fillers in town and these ones are perfect to help you achieve the naturally smooth face you’re looking for. Juvederm Volbella and Restylane have both been approved by the FDA and already they’re churning out great results. With these new fillers, it’s easier than ever to erase those pesky wrinkles and achieve that youthful look you want.

Leg Shaping

It seems that the public eye is moving in a downward direction in terms of plastic surgery. A few years ago it was all about boobs, then it was butts and now it’s the legs that are the star of the show (maybe next year we’ll be looking at designer feet). Leg shaping is the next big thing and everyone is looking for longer, leaner pins, undergoing procedures like Microliposuction to gently remove unwanted fat and provide better definition. This is one of the most advanced body shaping treatments you can get at the moment and the demand for it has continued to increase since the start of 2017.

If you’re looking for cheap and effective cosmetic surgery, look for Longevita. Longevita cosmetic surgery is fast, cost effective and gives great results. So, if you want to keep up with 2017’s cosmetic trends, Longevita is the best place to go.