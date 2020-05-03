Nose Thread Lift: The Best Clinics in Singapore

Nose thread lift procedures are non-surgical methods to enhance one’s appearance. To be specific, this type of thread lift focuses on the improvement of the nose to further achieve the desired change and look of the client. Considered as safe and efficient, individuals who have undergone the treatment can immediately see the results, unlike the classic surgical methods.

In Singapore, a lot of aesthetic institutions offer this type of procedure since it has become a new trend in beautification. However, only a few of these establishments are considered reliable, trust-worthy, and legal. As such, to help those who plan to undergo nose thread lift, below are some examples of the best clinics in town.

The Clifford Clinic

The Clifford Clinic is one of the most popular aesthetic clinics in Singapore. This provides various treatments for the eyes, hair, body, face, and skin and service packages for absolute beauty enhancement for special occasions like weddings. Known best for its quick non-surgical procedures, the clinic operates for at least 15 minutes per session and offers high-quality and safe products.

To be specific, the nose thread lifts, that the clinic offers, can improve the shape and contours of the client's nose. The doctors also make sure that the results suit the client naturally by having a higher nose bridge, slender look, or sharper tip.

Celevenus Wellness and Aesthetic Clinic

Known for their treatments and therapies, the Celevenus Wellness and Aesthetic Clinic is perfect for people who is about to undergo the treatment for the first time. The clinic lets its clients primarily consult and create a diagnosis on what option and type of treatment are suitable for the client. As an example, the experts would initially check whether a nose filler or a nose thread lift works best for a client who wants to enhance his or her nose.

Similarly to the previous clinic, the total time of the nose thread lift procedure lasts for 15 minutes. However, Celevenus Wellness and Aesthetic Clinic let their client repeat the said procedure after a year; this creates new options for the clients who wanted to make further changes on their nose. The clinic also offers body and skin treatments, facial therapy, and other beauty-related services.

Lush Medical Clinic

Lush Medical Clinic is known for its wide range of aesthetic treatments. This clinic offers one of the best nose thread lifts in the city which helps straighten and enhance the contours of the nose, lift its tip, and increase the height of its bridge; these treatments will make the client’s nose redefined and look sharper.

Moreover, the clinic also has thread lift treatments for the tummy, arm, chin, face, and eye bags. The transplant treatments for eyebrow and hair, skin boosters, and fillers are some of the highlights the clinic provides.