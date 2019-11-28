Implants, Plumper or Filler: How Should You Enhance Your Lips?

If you’ve decided that you want to enhance the size and shape of your lips, you’ll know that you have a few different options available to you.

Of the three lip enhancement options that are available, only one is non-invasive. The other two options require the assistance of a qualified doctor or surgeon. Lip enhancement is an outpatient procedure that can be completed in one to several hours, depending on whether you decide on injections or implants.

Let’s review each of these options, ensuring you can make a more informed decision.

Lip Implant Basics: What You Should Know

Lip implants are made from a biological or synthetic material and are inserted via small incisions in the top, bottom or both lips. The implants are available in different sizes, allowing you to choose a size that works for you. As you can imagine, synthetic implants do present a greater risk of an allergic reaction.

The longevity of lip implants depends on the material that is used. However, they are considered a permanent lip enhancement solution. If you don’t react negatively to the implants, you can expect them to last for several years. Biological lip implants are the preferred choice for the majority of surgeons.

The cost of implants will depend on the material as well as the surgeon you choose.

Lip Filler Basics: What You Should Know

Lip fillers are far less invasive than implants as no incisions are required. Again, there are both biological and synthetic lip filler options available but biological fillers are generally the preferred choice.

Since every patient’s body absorbs the filler at a different rate, it’s difficult to determine how long they will last. On average, natural lip fillers will last at least six months, if not longer. There are very few side effects associated with lip fillers that contain hyaluronic acid and the results can be reversed using a dissolving enzyme. Some mild bruising and swelling are normal after lip fillers but this subsides within a day or two. These lip filler details and images will give you a better idea of what you can expect during and after your treatment.

The cost of lip fillers will depend on the number of units you require, the type of filler you decide on as well as the clinic you choose to inject your lips.

Lip Plumper Basics: What You Should Know

Lip plumpers are the other option available to those who want to enhance the size of their lips. If you don’t like the idea of surgery or needles, you can apply a topical treatment that will plump up your lips in a matter of minutes. Lip plumpers do work but naturally, the results don’t last as long as the first two alternatives. On the plus side, there’s no need to deal with bruising, swelling or pain.

There are a number of lip plumpers on the market today, some of which offer dramatic results that last a reasonable amount of time, while others only offer subtle results that don’t last very long. The enhancements that you are able to achieve will depend on the brand you purchase and how your lips react to the ingredients. There will be a slight burning sensation once you apply the plumper to your lips but it does subside within a few minutes. It’s best to avoid getting the ingredients on the skin around your mouth as this will make the area red.

Now that you have a better idea of the options available to you, you can decide which treatment will help you achieve your aesthetic goals.