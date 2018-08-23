How To Naturally Grow Hair Faster

On average, our hair grows only a few inches every year. This can be depressing news for those who dream of long shiny hair. While there is no way to drastically hasten the hair growing process there are natural ways you can speed up hair growth to help you reach your desired hair length a little faster. All it takes are a few changes to your lifestyle and hair care routine.

So here are 10 tips for naturally growing your hair faster.

1. Healthy Diet

Diet plays an important role in hair growth. It is important to eat a healthy and balanced diet full of foods that promote hair growth. Consuming a diet rich in protein and vitamin H, commonly known as biotin, can help your hair grow longer. Hair is made up mostly of protein and it is needed to form the roots of the hair follicle. Biotin helps in the production of the building blocks of protein. Common foods that promote hair growth include leafy vegetables, eggs, avocado, fish, nuts, chicken, and beans.

2. Supplementation

If you are unable to get the required vitamins, minerals, and nutrients from your diet you can try taking supplements. Supplements are ideal for treating nutritional deficiencies which may be the reason behind slow hair growth. Consider taking the following supplements for longer hair – vitamin A, C, D, E, B-vitamins, iron, and zinc. You can also take a multivitamin supplement such as Silica which is specifically formulated for healthy hair, skin, and nails. Another supplement worth considering is grass-fed gelatin. This pure protein promotes the production of collagen which is important for both healthy hair and skin.

3. Regular Trim

Trimming your hair regularly is essential for hair growth. Many people who are trying to grow their hair avoid cutting it as it seems counter-productive. The truth is trimming off the ends of your hair has many benefits. For one, the hair that is being trimmed is damaged and full of split ends. These ends cause thinning and breakage and failure to cut them off may hinder the overall health of the hair. Regular trimming every few months helps to keep split ends at bay and gives your hair a chance to grow. Let a professional trim your hair to avoid overdoing it.

4. Cold Water Rinse

You may love to wash your hair with hot water but this could be causing more damage than you know. Hot water rids hair of its natural oils which are necessary to retain moisture and strengthen hair strands. Washing hair with hot water makes it more susceptible to breakage. It is best to wash your hair with warm water to help open your cuticles. When you are done, rinse the hair with cold water to close up the cuticles and seal in moisture. This helps to minimize frizz and hair loss and protects the scalp from grease and dirt.

5. Growth Serums

Consider incorporating a hair growth serum into your hair routine to treat hair loss, breakage, and heat damage. The most common compounds in hair growth serums are biotin, keratin, zinc, vitamin E, silicone, and omega oils. There are many serums on the market which use different compounds to stimulate hair growth. If you are unsure of which one to purchase try the bombshell beauty hair serum which is formulated for fast hair growth.

6. Conditioner

A conditioner is very important for the health of hair and should never be skipped during the washing process. It helps to replenish proteins and lipids in the hair shaft which keep hair thick and strong. Regular conditioning results in longer and healthier hair. If you must skip anything when washing your hair let it be shampoo. Shampoo, while helping to keep hair clean, also strips it of its natural oils – just like hot water – and should be used only when necessary.

7. Treatment

Hair treatments and masks are a great way to give your hair a boost of much needed TLC. There are many types of treatments, each with its own purpose. Oil treatments help to give your hair extra moisture and when used before washing, protect the hair from the harsh effects of shampoo. There are masks intended for restoring and repairing damaged hair. There also lots of hair treatments you can make yourself at home using various ingredients from your kitchen that are great for hair like avocado, honey, bananas, coconut oil, and eggs.

8. Be Gentle

Always be gentle when handling your hair during washing, drying, and styling. Manipulate your hair as little as possible and avoid extra tight ponytails and braids which put a strain on the hair. Be very gentle when brushing your hair, especially when it is wet and very susceptible to breakage. While brushing is good for the hair – it stimulates circulation in the scalp – it is best is to only brush your hair when very necessary to avoid physical harm.

9. Avoid Heat

Limit the use of heat on your hair. While heating tools like hair-dryers, tongs, and flat irons can help you achieve a sleek and stylish look they are best left for special occasions and not regular use. Excessive heat can really damage and weaken your hair leading to split-ends, frizz, and breakage. If you must use heat on your hair, always keep the temperature low and protect your hair with a heat protectant.

10. Minimize Friction

Friction leads to tangling, which is a common cause of hair breakage. The best way to minimize friction is by keeping your hair secured in a bun. This keeps it from coming into contact with your clothes and shoulders. Also, consider replacing your cotton pillowcase with a silk or satin one to further avoid friction. Silk and satin are smoother and will not tangle your hair like cotton.

A person’s hair is a direct expression of their health which is why most people desire for long thick hair. Hair growth is controlled by many factors including age and genetics but it can also be affected by lifestyle. In order to naturally grow your hair faster, you must consume the nutrients hair needs to grow. Keeping your hair safe from harsh chemicals and heat is also important. Avoid damaging hair practices and adopt the beneficial ones. Most importantly, remember to be patient. Hair growth does not happen overnight!