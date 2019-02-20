Do Hair Transplants Really Work?

Hair transplants are performed across the world daily. The treatment is performed on people who are suffering from baldness or thinning and involves adding hair from other areas of your body to the affected area of the scalp. If you want to learn more about the procedure, and whether it’s a viable option for you, keep reading.

Do They Work?

If you have used over-the-counter hair restoration products and have not found them useful, hair transplants are said to be typically more successful. However, there are various factors that need to be taken into consideration first. Anywhere from 10%-80% of transplanted hair will grow back fully in roughly three to four months. Just like with regular hair, hair that has been transplanted will thin too. Hair transplants will not work for everyone. The most common candidates for a hair transplant are those who have lost hair due to an accident, as well as those who are suffering from thinning or baldness. It should also be noted that the majority of procedures transplant your existing hair, meaning they are not as effective for treating patients with hair loss due to medication, chemotherapy or widespread baldness and thinning.

The Cost

The cost of a hair transplant can vary significantly from between £4,000 and £15,600 per session. To work out the cost, there are several factors to consider such as the availability of surgeons in your local area, the experience of a surgeon, the surgical technique you have chosen, as well as the extent of the transplant procedure. As hair transplants are classed as cosmetic procedures, you cannot claim on your health insurance to pay for the procedure. You also need to think of extra costs such as aftercare medications.

How Does It Work?

Knowing how a hair transplant is performed can help you make up your mind on whether it’s the right route to go down. Prior to the transplant, a surgeon will use a local anaesthetic to numb the area. If you wish, you can request sedation, so you are asleep throughout the procedure. There are two main transplant methods that can be performed: FUE (follicular unit extraction) and FUT (follicular unit transplantation). Do not worry about which procedure you are having as your surgeon will have expert knowledge on which one is right for you, and will be able to advise you before the procedure takes place.

Recovery

No matter what type of transplant method you use, it will take a few hours to several days to complete. However, this will depend on how much work was performed by your surgeon. The procedure is performed on an outpatient basis and you won’t be kept in the hospital or in the clinic afterward. After the surgery is completed, you will visit your surgeon who will carefully remove any bandages. You may experience swelling, which can be alleviated with an injection of triamcinolone. It’s likely that you will experience pain or soreness in the recovery stage. If you have any concerns, your surgeon may be able to prescribe pain medicine or antibiotics to reduce the risk of infection. There are anti-inflammatories that you can take such as oral steroids, which can relieve swelling.

Side Effects

There are several side effects that you may experience after having a hair transplant. One of which that can’t be avoided is scarring. Other side effects include pus or crust drainage, infections, scalp swelling, itching and pain, a loss of sensation in the affected area, and bleeding. Propecia and minoxidil can also cause side effects, including an irritated scalp, chest pain, and dizziness. If you experience any side effects that are causing you distress, it’s best to visit your surgeon as soon as possible.

Find the Right Surgeon

If you have noticed balding or thinning on your scalp, you may be interested in purchasing a hair transplant. However, just like with any medical procedure, you should take time to consider whether it is right for you. If you don’t notice significant results, you may need to undergo further treatment, so ensure you have a budget in place that you can work with.