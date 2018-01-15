Cosmetic Surgery: What To Do If It All Goes Wrong

When you undergo cosmetic surgery, it is paramount that you know what to do if it all goes wrong. Whilst there will always be a risk associated with having cosmetic surgery, it is vital that you understand the importance of speaking to your surgeon right away before you immediately consider legal action in order to ensure you receive the solution you deserve on behalf of another person’s mistake. Compensation claims can be complex at the best of times, such as wondering how long do whiplash claims take, but understanding how to make a claim regarding cosmetic surgery going wrong is even more essential for your health and well-being. Below, we explain what to do if it all goes wrong.

Speak To Your Surgeon

Anyone can be subject to cosmetic surgery complications, which is why it is paramount that when you decide to undergo cosmetic surgery, you understand the risks involved in your procedure. Should something go wrong, you should speak to your surgeon. It is essential that you are open with your feelings when talking with your surgeon so that they understand how you feel about the situation. Whilst speaking to your surgeon, you want to try to understand what happened – and why. Most importantly, when speaking to your surgeon, try not to blame them for what has happened. Whilst it may be their fault, pointing your finger at them certainly won’t help the situation, and you may not receive the solution you think you deserve.

Get Everything In Writing

When speaking to your surgeon, ensure that you get everything in writing. By getting everything in writing, you can rest assured that you have an accurate record of everything that was discussed and what solutions were offered to you. If you spoke to your surgeon face-to-face, it is a good idea to send an email to them or the practice later on explaining all the points you discussed and ask them to reply to confirm your understanding. With this information, you can rest assured that you are covered!

Give Yourself Time To Reflect

It’s human nature to panic and rush into things before we fully understand what we are getting ourselves into, but if your cosmetic surgery goes wrong, it is crucial that you give yourself enough time to reflect on the situation in order to make the right decisions. During reflection, try not to let emotions such as anger and fear obstruct your thoughts. During the unlikely event that your cosmetic surgery goes wrong, dealing with the aftermath can be stressful for you, your family and surgeon alike. Whilst the first emotion that you will feel is shock, know that some issues will resolve as your body heals.

Consider Legal Action

Only once you have given yourself enough time to reflect properly on the situation can you consider taking legal action. Ideally, a lawsuit should be your last resort, and only initiated when you can no longer speak to your surgeon. It is paramount that you give yourself time to reflect beforehand because legal action is not a decision you want to make on your initial emotions, where you will be feeling fragile, scared and potentially lost. Furthermore, before you decide to take legal action, take into account that legal action can be highly emotional, as well as draining, for you as well as your family, which is why it is vital that you’re able to prove your surgeons mistake.

Seek Compensation

Breast augmentation, facelifts, liposuction and Botox injections are some of the most common types of cosmetic surgery procedures people claim compensation for due them going wrong. In order to successfully claim compensation for your cosmetic treatment that has gone wrong, you should seek professional advice from an expert. You may be able to claim compensation if you experience any of the following in the event that your cosmetic surgery goes wrong:

Physical injuries

Psychological trauma

Loss of earnings

Cost of care

Cost of corrective procedures

While the risk of cosmetic surgery going wrong is relatively low, it is paramount that you understand what you need to do should your treatment go wrong. Whilst speaking to your surgeon is a great place to start, if things don’t progress, you should consider legal action, and if you haven’t already, you should most definitely seek the compensation you deserve.