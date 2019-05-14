A Closer Look at the Top 4 Lip Enhancement Options

Injectable treatments have certainly come a long way since liquid silicone. Today, there are several different ways that you can safely enhance the size of your lips.

It’s only natural for your lips to thin as you age and most people choose to undergo lip enhancement treatments to achieve a more youthful appearance. Lip enhancement produces will not only add more volume to your lips but improve your facial contours too.

Thousands of lip enhancement procedures are performed in Australia every year but unless you’re seeking help from a qualified and experienced medical professional, you could end up with fish-like lips that don’t look natural or attractive. This speaks to the importance of understanding your options and finding the right clinic to help you with your treatments – research is essential!

Top 4 Lip Enhancement Options

Below are the lip enhancement options that are available to you.

1. Lip Fillers

Dermal lip fillers are definitely the most popular lip enhancement treatment. With the help of an ingredient called hyaluronic acid, you can gradually plump up your lips and create more definition. Lip fillers don’t require any downtime and it is possible to reverse the results of your treatment. A dissolving enzyme is all that’s needed to return your lips to normal if you’re not happy.

If you happen to get tired of your new lips over time, your body will gradually absorb the filler, which means your lips will eventually return to normal. It’s important to decide how committed you are to living with bigger lips before you go ahead with treatment because fillers that don’t contain hyaluronic acid last much longer. For more information, next lip filler details will provide you with more information on the procedure.

2. Fat Grafting

Fat grafting is a procedure that uses excess fat from one area of your body to plump up another. Fat grafting is often done in conjunction with another procedure such as a facelift but it can be done as an isolated treatment too. Since the patient’s own tissue is used to complete the procedure, there is a very low risk of complications. One downside of fat grafting for lip enhancement is that there’s no way to tell how much of the transplanted fat will survive and if it will be reabsorbed evenly. This means that you could end up with lumpy lips later on.

Another potential problem comes in if the patient gains weight later on. Since fat cells are now present in the lips, they will grow along with the fat cells in other areas of the body.

3. Lip Implants

In order to increase the size of the lips, strands of biocompatible material can be incorporated into the lips. While this particular option creates dramatic results, it’s also known to be quite problematic. By choosing this method, you will be adding foreign bodies to your lips, which increase the chances of infection, migration, and eruption. Complications of this nature lead to scarring and distortion, which can be visible and palpable.

4. Lip Lifts

Along with your lips becoming thinner as you age, they also tend to sag. A lip lift is mostly used to make the upper teeth more visible. This is done by removing a thin strip of skin and tissue from the area underneath the nose, which elevates the lip and exposes more of the upper teeth. The lip vermilion is also turned outward during the procedure to make the lips appear fuller. Unfortunately, scarring is a given after this procedure but it is very small and not very noticeable.

Overall, the lip enhancement procedure that you decide on will depend on what you want to achieve and how permanent you want the results to be.

About the Author: Linda Ward

Linda is a freelance writer, blogger and online entrepreneur. She enjoys creating new content and helping others. Linda writes mostly on her own site Ecellulitis.com, and some high authority online publications such as Genius Beauty. She loves to share information and communicate, feel free to contact Linda at Twitter, Facebook or Pinterest:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ward. e.linda

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ lindaeward/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lindaeward