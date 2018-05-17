CBD as a Beauty Product (Say What!)

‘CBD’ or Cannabidiol is trending in the medical industry due to its supposed potency in the treatment of major ailments and medical conditions. However, the healing properties of CBD products have made it gain entry into the beauty segment as well.

Several beauty products such as body lotion, face cream, and facial serum are present in the relative market and contain therapeutic CBD oil that is derived from marijuana. If you are thinking that CBD, when used topically, may give you a “high” feeling, though, then you need to know that CBD is non-psychoactive and doesn’t produce a high.

The component of cannabis which produces the “high” feeling is THC. CBD, on the other hand, is derived mostly in the form of hemp oil that contains negligible amounts of THC as compared to the high amount of CBD.

What are the Benefits of using Beauty Products Infused with CBD Oil?

CBD based beauty products have many benefits associated with them:

CBD Oil is a potent source of Omega -3 Fatty Acids and other essential nutrients. The benefits of Omega – 3 Fatty Acids for your skin are not hidden; Omega – 3 Fatty Acids help to achieve a smooth, younger-looking skin free from any kind of inflammatory conditions like acne and psoriasis. Moreover, Omega -3 is widely known to delay the aging process of the skin. This means that you will have youthful looking skin in your 40s as well as 50s.

The aging process of the skin is further reduced due to the antioxidant properties of CBD Oil.

The nutrients contained in CBD Oil promote hydration of the face as well as reduce moisture loss to a minimum. This means for the entire day, your face will radiate that fresh look which everybody strives for.

Moreover, CBD is also known for its potential anti-microbial properties, giving it the ability to fight bacteria and other pathogens which may cause harm to your skin.

The potency of CBD Oil is further increased in beauty products as it is synergistically combined with other nutrients and herbs, as well as Argan Oil & Vitamin E, which are known for their skin-related benefits.

CBD has got a massive capability to regulate cell growth and activate essential fats in the skin as well as sebaceous glands.

CBD Beauty products employ the anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD. According to scientists, the primary receptor for CBD in our body, known as CB2, is located in our immune cells. Since overactive immune cells are the starting point of skin inflammation, CBD Oil helps to calm down the immune system and prevent any kind of skin trouble.

CBD Infused Beauty Products | Conclusion

From the long list of amazing benefits that CBD infused beauty products have, it becomes mandatory to try the products at least once. Several small studies have also been conducted highlighting the skin-related benefits of CBD Oil. Moreover, people who are already using CBD Beauty products acknowledge and approve the benefits which are mentioned above.